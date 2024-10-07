Nuziveedu Seeds Limited Unveils NWS-2214 Kanak: A Breakthrough Wheat Variety for Rabi 2024

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 7: Nuziveedu Seeds Limited, a leader in agricultural innovation, is proud to announce the launch of its latest research-driven wheat variety, NWS-2214 Kanak, ahead of the Rabi 2024 season. India, being one of the largest wheat producers globally, faces the challenge of increasing productivity per acre. This can be achieved through the adoption of advanced, high-yielding wheat varieties, replacing older, less productive ones. After years of extensive research, NWS-2214 Kanak is set to revolutionise wheat farming by maximising yields, improving grain quality, and addressing challenges posed by climate change. Why is NWS-2214 Kanak important for wheat farmers? NWS-2214 Kanak offers farmers a significant opportunity to enhance their productivity, with an impressive yield potential of 60-75 quintals per hectare. In addition to high yields, the variety is resilient against environmental stresses such as heat and drought. Its strong disease resistance minimises crop loss and reduces cultivation costs, making it a highly economical choice for wheat farmers.

Key Benefits for Farmers:

* High Yield Potential: Farmers can expect 60-75 quintals per hectare, ensuring better returns.

* Non-Lodging Plants: The variety's relatively non-lodging plants reduce the risk of crop damage during adverse weather conditions.

* Superior Chapatti Quality: NWS-2214 Kanak offers improved grain quality that meets market demand for premium chapatti-making wheat.

* Heat and Stress Tolerance: This variety is resilient in extreme climate conditions.

* Disease Resistance: It is tolerant to rust and fungal diseases, lowering farming expenses and ensuring healthier crops.

* NWS-2214 Kanak matures in 130-135 days

NWS-2214 Kanak is recommended for cultivation in the states of Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. It has shown excellent performance under both irrigated and restricted irrigation conditions, as well as late-sown situations, making it adaptable to a wide range of farming environments.

With the launch of NWS-2214 Kanak, Nuziveedu Seeds Limited reaffirms its commitment to improving farmers' livelihoods by introducing innovative seed technologies that enhance productivity and crop resilience. We encourage farmers to adopt NWS-2214 Kanak for their upcoming Rabi season and experience the benefits of this cuttiedge wheat variety.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)