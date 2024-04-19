Nysh.in Introduces BluHeat Pain Relief Patches: Your Solution to Back Pain Woes!

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19: Nysh.in, a trusted and leading provider of effective pain relief innovations, proudly announces the launch of its latest product - BluHeat Pain Relief Patches for back pain. Designed to address the needs of working professionals and home makers alike, who often endure back pain due to long hours of sitting or standing with poor posture, BluHeat Pain Relief Patches offer a natural, chemical-free solution that is trusted and certified for its efficacy.

Features of BluHeat Pain Relief Patches for Back Pain:

Safe and Natural Pain Relief: Made with completely safe and natural ingredients, these heat therapy patches give rapid relief from back pain by stimulating muscle relaxation through heat therapy and easing discomfort.

Air activated: The patches are activated by air, doesn't need any external sources like electricity.

Long-Lasting: Enjoy benefits of longer relief with patches that deliver heat for over 4+ hours, easing pain and discomfort all day long.

Adhesive Patch: The patches are created with an adhesive backing which holds them firmly in place on your skin while providing pain relief, allowing you to be mobile and on the go.

Odour-free and Discreet: These patches are odourless, stain free and mess-free, in contrast to conventional hot water bags, ointments, etc., allowing you to use them with confidence without being concerned about unpleasant smells or stains. They fit so discreetly under your clothing, allowing you to wear it anywhere and everywhere without it being noticed.

Versatile and Convenient: There are two sizes of patches available to meet your needs. They are a practical option for on-the-go pain management due to their portability and simplicity of use.

How to Use: Peel the paper away. On clean, dry skin, apply the BluHeat patch to the intended area. The BluHeat may take 5 to 10 minutes to attain its ideal temperature. After usage, dispose off in regular trash

Bhavna V, Co-Founder at Nysh.in, stated: "We are thrilled to introduce BluHeat Pain Relief Patches, providing a gentle, natural solution for back pain relief. With their long-lasting heat therapy and discreet design, these patches offer our customers the freedom to live life without the hindrance of persistent backaches. With gentle, natural heat therapy that relaxes tense muscles, these patches provide magic-like pain relief"

Offering unparalleled convenience for various situations, they come in packs of 8 and are suitable for all skin types. Available in both Regular and Large sizes, these patches are affordably priced at Rs 600 and Rs 752 respectively.

Availability: BluHeat Pain Relief Patches are now available for purchase at Nysh.in, Amazon, Tata 1mg, and Flipkart.

For more information and to make a purchase, visit Nysh's website: https://bluheat.nysh.in/.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Hasti Bhanushali : +91 9152202289

Roshna Shetty : +91 9137981103

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)