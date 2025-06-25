Oben Electric Launches 24/7 Customer Support Helpline to Elevate EV Ownership Experience

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25: In a market where EV ownership often faces scepticism due to service and support gaps, Oben Electric, an R & D driven electric motorcycle manufacturer, continues to strengthen its commitment to delivering an unparalleled EV ownership experience with the launch of its 24/7 customer support helpline. This initiative underlines Oben's focus on responsive, transparent, and personalized after-sales support, designed to build long-term trust and confidence among EV owners, as it provides round-the-clock, real-time solutions with empathetic and expert assistance. This ensures riders receive seamless support any time of day, reinforcing service continuity and consistent quality.

Over the past three months, 90% of all service cases have been resolved within 72 hours, reflecting Oben's operational efficiency and dedication to minimizing rider downtime.

At the heart of this service excellence is its deep vertical integration. Critical components such as its proprietary high-performance lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, motor, vehicle control unit (VCU), and charger are designed and manufactured in-house, allowing full control over quality, diagnostics, and turnaround times. This integration enables faster issue resolution and greater transparency, including comprehensive warranty coverage that supports confident, worry-free riding.

Every Oben Electric customer is assigned a dedicated Relationship Manager, ensuring personalised, end-to-end support throughout their ownership journey, from onboarding and routine maintenance to real-time query resolution. This personalised engagement is backed by Oben Care's network of platinum-certified technicians, trained to the highest industry standards to deliver expert diagnostics, repair, and maintenance.

To further support riders on the move, Oben has established a three-tier Roadside Assistance (RSA) network, combining its own fleet, leading RSA providers, and hyperlocal partners. This ensures prompt recovery and help even in remote regions. Oben's ownership support is also anchored in robust warranty coverage. Its proprietary LFP battery is backed by up to 8 years/80,000 kms warranty, while the Comprehensive Protect warranty covers key components including Battery, BMS, Motor, Motor Controller, and Chassis for 5 years or 60,000 kms.

Currently, Oben Electric operates over 37 showrooms pan-India, each supported by a dedicated Oben Care service center, providing integrated and consistent after-sales service that is rare in the EV two-wheeler sector. To further enhance convenience, pick-up and drop services are available with select service center, ensuring a hassle-free maintenance. Oben aims to expand its presence to over 150+ showrooms across 50+ cities with respective dedicated service centers by the end of the financial year, bringing its best-in-class electric motorcycles and exceptional after-sales support to Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities across India.

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric, said, "Building customer trust is essential to accelerating EV adoption in India. Our 24/7 customer care helpline and integrated Oben Care service centers embody our commitment to delivering fast, transparent, and personalized support. We believe this approach not only resolves issues quickly but fosters lifelong loyalty and confidence in electric mobility."

As India's EV market evolves, Oben Electric remains focused on setting new benchmarks for customer service and after-sales care. Through Oben Care's robust support ecosystem, the company is shaping a future where EV ownership is seamless, reliable, and truly customer centric.

