Oben Electric's 'Rorr On Campus' Drives EV Adoption Amongst India's Youth

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 26: Oben Electric, India's homegrown electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has launched 'Rorr on Campus', an initiative designed to empower India's youth in their transition to electric mobility through hands-on experiences, expert interactions, and immersive engagements. Spanning 10 leading colleges in Delhi and Jaipur, the campaign offers students an opportunity to explore Rorr EZ up close, understand key aspects like range, charging infrastructure, and performance, and make informed decisions about adopting EVs. Through this initiative, Oben Electric hopes to engage over 1 lakh students, encouraging conversations around sustainability and future mobility.

As part of the initiative, dedicated EV experience zones will be set up across select campuses, allowing students to test ride the Oben Rorr EZ, interact with Oben's EV experts, and gain deeper insights into electric mobility. To make electric mobility more accessible for students, Oben Electric has introduced a special Rs10,000 savings offer on the Rorr EZ, further reducing barriers to EV adoption. With prices starting at Rs89,999, the Rorr EZ is designed for city riders, balancing affordability with advanced features. The initiative aims to make the transition to electric motorcycles seamless, addressing common concerns such as range, cost, and infrastructure.

A day long engagement at each campus will feature Rorr EZ test rides, interactive sessions, and contests, with brand merchandise for participants. Additionally, a student brand ambassador will represent Oben Electric at every college, serving as a key resource for peers interested in EVs, sharing information on the growing EV tech and advocating for sustainable mobility.

Commenting on the campaign, Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Oben Electric, said, "At Oben Electric, we believe India's youth will be the driving force behind sustainable mobility. They are eco-conscious, forward-thinking, and eager to embrace technology that benefits both them and the environment. With 'Rorr on Campus we're empowering students to lead the EV revolution. By offering test rides, engaging experiences, and exclusive offers, we're giving them the opportunity to make an informed choice about their future mobility."

Commenting on the campaign, Nihal Jyotiraj (Student Ambassadors)- Delhi, IIITD, said "The Rorr EZ is everything I wanted in an electric bike- bold, stylish, and a total head-turner. The sporty design grabbed my attention instantly, and every ride feels amazing. It's the perfect mix of style and performance."

Commenting on the campaign, Ritu Soni (Student Ambassadors)- Jaipur, BIT Mesra, said "The Rorr EZ has it all - great performance, awesome design, solid range, and a price that actually fits a student budget. It's powerful, smooth, and makes switching to an EV a no-brainer."

The Oben Rorr EZ, the latest addition to the brand's portfolio, has already gained significant traction among Indian consumers. Available in three battery variants - Rorr EZ 2.6 kWh, Rorr EZ 3.4 kWh, and Rorr EZ 4.4 kWh, this series is designed for urban riders who seek both style and performance. With a certified range of up to 175 km and top-notch features, the Rorr EZ redefines accessibility in the EV market.

Oben Electric plans to expand the 'Rorr on Campus' initiative to major colleges across other cities, making this an ongoing effort to educate and inspire the next generation of EV adopters.

About Oben Electric:

Oben Electric, founded in August 2020 and headquartered in Bengaluru, is an R & D-driven organization that designs, develops, and manufactures electric motorcycles and critical EV components in-house. With a team of passionate technologists with over 25 years of collective hands-on experience in the electric two-wheeler industry, Oben Electric focuses on "Design in India for the World."

The company has been at the forefront of transforming the electric two-wheeler landscape in India, introducing several groundbreaking initiatives. Oben Electric pioneers the use of advanced battery chemistry, such as LFP, in electric two-wheelers, offering enhanced safety, longer range, and cleaner operation compared to other widely used battery chemistries. Additionally, the company holds more than 21 patents for its proprietary technology and EV components.

As an early entrant in the electric motorcycle market, Oben Electric is leading the adoption of electric motorcycles in India, which happens to be the world's largest motorcycle market. With limited competition at present, the company aims to become the largest electric motorcycle OEM globally. Their vision is to revolutionize the industry by providing cutting-edge electric mobility solutions that cater to the diverse needs of riders.

To learn more about Oben Electric and their innovative electric motorcycles, please visit their website at www.obenelectric.com

LinkedIn - Oben Electric, Madhumita Agarwal, Dinkar Agarwal, Sagar Thakkar

