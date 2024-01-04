OCTIOT Pioneers Energy-Efficient Solutions with Sensors and IOT-Enabled Innovations

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4: OCTIOT, a leading brand and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specialising in sensors and IOT-enabled energy solutions, has been a one-stop platform for intelligent solutions since its inception in 2017. Focused on energy efficiency, OCTIOT caters to diverse industries and residential sectors, transforming buildings into sustainable, energy-efficient spaces.

With a steadfast commitment to sustainability, OCTIOT harnesses the power of sensors and IoT-enabled solutions to usher in a brighter and more sustainable future. The company has reduced energy consumption by developing sensor-based products, mitigating CO2 emissions and facilitating substantial savings on electricity bills.

OCTIOT believes in making sustainability a responsibility rather than just a goal. The company is dedicated to supporting its clientele in their pursuit of decarbonisation and achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

Individuals and businesses seeking to achieve significant energy savings, up to 90 per cent, without the burden of manual appliance shutdown can benefit from OCTIOT's innovative solutions. It includes offices, malls, industries, societies, warehouses, metro stations, and railway stations.

The time has arrived for energy-efficient solutions to take centre stage, and OCTIOT is steadfastly committed to driving this revolution locally and globally.

Founded in 2017 with a vision to enhance automation and security through sensor and IoT-based solutions, OCTIOT has achieved its planned milestones year after year. Even after the challenges of COVID 19 period, the company turned adversity into opportunity by leveraging its expertise in sensors to develop touchless sanitiser dispensers.

Recognised as a top brand for dispensers in 2020 and 2021 in both government and private sectors, OCTIOT has expanded its product line to include energy-efficient products and IOT solutions, experiencing exponential growth in this segment.

Under the mission "To Aware Everyone on Earth to Save Energy," OCTIOT emphasises the critical role of sensors in energy conservation and IOT products. The company leads in "Presence Sensors" and IOT-enabled solutions, actively driving awareness campaigns for energy savings to achieve decarbonisation and net-zero carbon emissions.

As a part of the Make in India initiative, OCTIOT remains committed to "Zero Defect Zero Effect."

For more information, please visit:-

www.octiot.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)