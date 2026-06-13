ODEON Introduces Two Targeted Gel Moisturizers for India's Most Persistent Skin Concerns

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: As Indian consumers increasingly move towards lightweight, ingredient-led skincare, ODEON has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of two new gel moisturizers designed to address some of the country's most common skin concerns, dullness and excess oil.

The nature-inspired, science-backed skincare brand has introduced Super Glow Gel and Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer, positioning them as targeted skincare solutions that combine botanical ingredients with clinically proven actives. The launch comes at a time when consumer preferences are shifting away from heavy creams and towards formulations that are better suited to India's climate and changing skincare needs.

India's skincare market is currently experiencing significant growth, with consumers showing a stronger preference for products that offer ingredient transparency, efficacy, and comfort. As awareness around skincare ingredients continues to increase, lightweight gel formulations are gaining popularity for their ability to deliver hydration without leaving behind a greasy or heavy feel.

ODEON's latest launch reflects this trend. Rather than offering a single formulation for all skin types, the brand has developed two separate products aimed at distinct concerns.

The Super Glow Gel has been formulated for individuals dealing with dull and uneven-looking skin. The gel combines papaya enzymes, known for their gentle exfoliating properties, with niacinamide, or Vitamin B3, which helps improve skin texture, refine pores, and support the skin barrier. The formulation also contains Kakadu Plum, a natural source of Vitamin C that is commonly associated with skin brightening benefits. According to the brand, the product is designed to gradually improve skin radiance through consistent daily use while maintaining a lightweight, non-sticky texture.

The second launch, Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer, is aimed at consumers with oily and acne-prone skin. The formulation features green tea extract to help manage excess oil and soothe the skin, while azelaic acid is included to support pore refinement, improve skin texture, and help reduce the appearance of post-acne marks. Centella Asiatica, commonly known as Cica, has also been incorporated to help calm the skin and strengthen its protective barrier. The gel has been developed to provide hydration without adding shine, leaving behind a soft, matte finish.

Speaking about the launch, the company said that Indian consumers today are looking beyond branding and marketing claims, focusing instead on products that offer a clear understanding of ingredients and results. The formulations have been developed by combining familiar botanicals such as papaya and green tea with clinically proven ingredients including niacinamide and azelaic acid, creating solutions designed specifically for Indian skin concerns and environmental conditions.

The launch also reflects a broader movement within the skincare industry, where gel moisturizers are becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to deliver hydration without the residue often associated with heavier creams. In a climate characterized by humidity, pollution, and year-round sun exposure, consumers are seeking products that offer both comfort and performance.

The newly launched Super Glow Gel and Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer are now available across India through ODEON's official website. The products join the brand's existing portfolio of face washes, scrubs, lotions, body washes, and skincare gels.

Founded on a philosophy that combines traditional Indian ingredients with modern skincare science, ODEON continues to focus on creating targeted beauty and personal care solutions. The brand's formulations incorporate ingredients such as turmeric, neem, and aloe vera alongside clinically studied actives including niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and salicylic acid, with an emphasis on delivering effective skincare solutions without harsh chemicals.

"Real Care. Real Results. Real You."

Website: www.odeonworld.com

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