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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,48,850; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,48,850; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,36,440

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,000 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 8:39 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,48,850, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,36,440. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,850 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,50,540 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,000.
  
 

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,36,440, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,37,990 in Chennai.
                   
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,590.  
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,59,900. 
 
US gold prices rebounded from a six-month low on Thursday on short-covering as investors awaited a key US inflation report that could shed more light on the Fed policy outlook.
 
Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $4,089.12 per ounce by 0215 GMT, after hitting its lowest since November 21 at $4,022.09 earlier in the day. US gold futures for August delivery were down 0.5 per cent at $4,111.10.  Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $63.86 per ounce, platinum gained 0.6 per cent to $1,673.75, and palladium climbed 2.2 per cent to $1,239.89.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
 

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 8:35 AM IST

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