Odomos Extends Its Dengue-Free India Initiative with the #SurakshaBandhan Campaign

VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 29: Odomos--India's most preferred personal application mosquito repellent brand from the House of Dabur, celebrated the yearly Suraksha Bandhan campaign. The initiative involved the distribution of protective solutions infused into the rakhis along with free samples of its trusted mosquito repellent to students, reminding them of the importance of safeguarding against mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. This effort was further strengthened by raising awareness among school children and staff on effective prevention measures for these diseases. During the school visits, representatives from Odomos engaged directly with students, discussing the risks posed by mosquito-borne diseases through interactive Q & As and playful activities. These activities were carefully designed to educate children on the importance of using mosquito repellent as a preventive measure. The students enthusiastically received their Odomos samples, followed by a fun activity where they tied Odomos #SurakshaBandhan rakhis to one another, symbolizing a promise to protect themselves and those around them from these harmful diseases. This gesture emphasized the value of extending the promise of protection, not just from brothers, but from one sibling to another, against dangerous diseases.

As of August 2024, India has reported over 32,000 cases of malaria and more than 3,200 cases of dengue. In India nearly 40 million people get infected with diseases spread by mosquitoes each year. These figures emphasize the urgent need for awareness and prevention, especially among vulnerable groups such as schoolchildren. Odomos' latest initiative promotes protection against mosquito-borne diseases through student outreach and heartwarming sibling stories.

To further amplify the campaign, Odomos partnered with People of India to share touching stories of sibling bonds, highlighting the unspoken yet powerful role of siblings as protectors. These stories fostered a deeper connection to the Raksha Bandhan tradition, celebrating the strength and support between siblings while emphasizing how these bonds can extend beyond familial protection to safeguarding health and well-being. Atoot Suraksha ke Rishte, kyuki iss rishte ko bhi chahiye Odomos ki Suraksha--a testament to the unbreakable bonds of protection that even siblings need with Odomos by their side. Please refer to the Campaign https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-76E-FoMJf/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

Speaking on the initiative Santosh Jaiswal, Category Head, Home Care, Dabur India Ltd said; "Through the Suraksha Bandhan campaign, we at Dabur Odomos reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of the community. By merging the traditional significance of Raksha Bandhan with the pressing need for protection against mosquito-borne diseases, we aim to create a lasting impact. Protection, for us, goes beyond a simple promise--it's a responsibility. Through #SurakshaBandhan, we are dedicated to raising awareness about disease prevention while fostering a culture of care and protection within families and communities alike."

Odomos presented its Suraksha Bandhan rakhis to the future leaders of society. The #SurakshaBandhan initiative by Odomos continues to raise awareness about the importance of protecting one another from mosquito-borne diseases. Through school outreach, touching sibling stories, and partnerships, Odomos remains dedicated to ensuring that protection is not just a promise but a reality.

