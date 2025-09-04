Omaxe Celebrates 38 Years of Building for India's Future

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 4: Omaxe Ltd, one of India's leading real estate developers, marks its 38th Foundation Day on September 4, 2025. Founded in 1987 by first-generation entrepreneur Mr Rohtaas Goel, the company has delivered approximately 140.17 million sq ft across 31 cities in 8 states, shaping homes, workplaces, retail districts, and public spaces that support urban growth.

Over nearly four decades, Omaxe has built a reputation for timely delivery, quality construction, and developments that blend community needs with modern infrastructure. The company's portfolio spans both luxury and affordable segments, with notable projects including Omaxe State in Dwarka and recently announced townships in Indore with an investment of Rs. 1200 crore and Amritsar with an investment of Rs. 1000 crore. In addition, Omaxe recently announced the launch of BeTogether, a new initiative aimed at building high-quality public infrastructure through collaborative partnerships with government bodies and other stakeholders. This milestone offers a moment to reflect on its journey and share the leadership's vision for the future.

Mr Rohtaas Goel, Chairman, Omaxe Ltd., said, "Omaxe's journey has been defined by trust, resilience, and an unwavering focus on quality. From our first project to the landmark developments we deliver today, the core values of integrity, transparency, and customer-centricity have remained constant. In 38 years, we have grown from a construction company to a diversified real estate developer with a strong presence across multiple asset classes and geographies. As we move forward, our commitment is to continue creating developments that are not just structures but spaces that bring people together, drive economic growth, and enhance the fabric of our cities."

Mr. Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Ltd., said: "Omaxe's journey has always been about anticipating where India is headed and building for that future. The growth of India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities is one of the most important shifts in our economy right now. These cities are no longer secondary markets; they are vibrant, fast-growing hubs where aspirations are rising and people want better homes, better workplaces, and better amenities. Our strategy is to meet that demand with thoughtfully designed projects that match global standards while keeping the local context in mind. Recent projects in cities like Amritsar and Indore reflect this approach, signalling our intent to invest where growth and aspirations are highest. From the selection of locations to the mix of offerings in a township, every decision is made to support long-term livability and economic activity. We believe that by building in these cities today, we are helping shape the India of the future."

Mr. Jatin Goel, Executive Director, Omaxe Group, said: "Looking ahead, our plans involve both depth and breadth. Depth in the sense of strengthening our presence in existing markets by adding new phases, improving infrastructure, and making our projects more sustainable. By entering new high-potential locations where our experience and scale can make a real difference, our portfolio will stay diverse, with a balanced mix of residential, commercial, and retail spaces. Sustainability is not an add-on for us; it is part of the planning process from day one, whether that means adopting green building practices, increasing open spaces, or reducing the environmental footprint of our projects. We are also investing in technology to improve how our projects are managed and how customers interact with us."

The company's social work runs through the Omaxe Foundation, which supports girls' education and marriage arrangements for underprivileged girls, helping families with both financial and logistical support. On the environmental side, Omaxe has recently taken up the care and upkeep of 10 acres of land as part of the Tree Plantation Drive organized by CREDAI for long term care and upkeep in Haryana.

Omaxe's progress is powered by a strong workforce of over 2,000 employees, a commitment to sustainability, and impactful community initiatives. The company maintains a gender-balanced, opportunity-driven workplace with clear pathways for learning and leadership. Teams across engineering, design, project management, and customer service work closely to deliver practical, timely, and durable developments.

As Omaxe enters its 39th year, the focus is clear: grow the core real estate business, expand in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, and build high-quality public infrastructure through BeTogether, while strengthening CSR and ESG outcomes that benefit cities and communities.

