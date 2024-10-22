Omaxe launches "DELHI ARENA" with Star-Studded Event Featuring B Praak

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 22: Omaxe Group, one of India's premier real estate developers, launched 'DELHI ARENA' on October 19th, a significant component of its Commercial Project 'The Omaxe State', First of its kind Integrated Sports, Retail and Cultural Arena and announced that the first phase of the project is sold out. The event that was attended by over 5,000 people featured captivating performances by B Praak, enchanting the audience with his chart-topping hits and unforgettable melodies. Amit Tandon, known for his relatable humour and engaging stage presence, also entertained the audience. B Praak's soulful renditions, including songs like Ranjha, Sari Duniya Jala Denge, and Dil Tod Ke among others, left the crowd mesmerized.

This celebration not only commemorated the first phase of The Omaxe State but also marked the launch of Delhi's first dedicated Events Arena at The Omaxe State, boasting a capacity of over 50,000 spectators by 2027 and equipped with top-notch facilities for both national and international stars. During the event, an award ceremony was also held to recognize the exceptional performance of star partners, celebrating their contributions to Omaxe's success.

The Omaxe State, located in Dwarka Sector 19B, is India's first integrated 5-in-1 Commercial-cum-Sporting Arena. It is set to become a landmark destination for sports, shopping, leisure, and entertainment. With an investment of Rs 2500 crore, this expansive development covers over 50 acres and is designed to meet international standards.

Omaxe has secured all the necessary approvals for the Project. Construction is set to begin in the first quarter of 2025, with a targeted completion date of December 2027.

"The Omaxe State is not just a project; it is a vision to elevate Delhi's sports and entertainment ecosystem. For the first time in the country, we are bringing sports, retail, and entertainment together into one integrated hub. This event marks the launch of the "DELHI ARENA" at The Omaxe State as we work towards providing Delhi with a world-class venue for major sporting events and cultural gatherings," said Mr Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Omaxe Group.

The Omaxe State aims to fill the lostanding gap in Delhi's ability to host international-level sporting events, a need highlighted by the absence of a suitable venue since the India vs. England World Cup semi-final in 1987. This landmark project will feature a modern ICC and FIFA-standard International Cricket and Football Stadium with a capacity of over 30,000, alongside an International Indoor Multi-Sport Stadium accommodating 2,000 spectators. In addition, the complex will have an Olympic-sized swimming pool and facilities for tennis, badminton, squash, basketball, and football fields and multiple facilities for new sports like Peddle Court and Pickle Ball.

Developed in partnership with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) using a public-private partnership model, The Omaxe State will transform the capital's sporting landscape, drawing inspiration from iconic international venues such as the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London and the Accor Arena in Paris.

About Omaxe Group:

Founded in 1987 by first-generation entrepreneur Mr. Rohtas Goel, Omaxe began with construction and contracting. Listed on the NSE and BSE in 2007, Omaxe has built enduring relationships with its customers through exceptional projects, guided by the motto 'Turning Dreams into Reality.' Omaxe has a successful track record of delivering over 132 million sq. ft. of realty space, including 21 group housing projects, 10 integrated townships, and 14 commercial malls, office spaces, hotels, and SCOs. The Group has another 22 million sq. ft. of space under construction, including 7 ongoing integrated townships, 5 group housing projects, and 7 commercial malls, office spaces, hotels, and SCOs. Now operating in 29 cities across 8 states, Omaxe is dedicated to building a new India. Beyond its projects, Omaxe is committed to corporate social responsibility, making significant contributions to health, education, and community development.

