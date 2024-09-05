Omega Healthcare Successfully Adopts ColorTokens' Zero Trust Microsegmentation Architecture

PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5: ColorTokens Inc., the leading enterprise microsegmentation company, today announced that Omega Healthcare, a leader in technology-enabled solutions for healthcare providers, payers, and pharma industries, has implemented the company's zero trust microsegmentation architecture across its extensive server network, to mitigate the risk of data breaches and ransomware attacks. This move underscores the growing emphasis within the healthcare industry on robust security strategies. With sensitive data like Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Electronic Health Records (EHRs), and Electronic Protected Health Information (ePHI) at stake, safeguarding such information has become increasingly vital. As the sector faces unique challenges due to the sensitivity of this information, prioritizing strong security measures is essential to protecting patient data and maintaining trust.

Omega Healthcare recognized that implementing zero trust microsegmentation was the optimal strategy for being breach-ready and enhancing their digital resilience. By partnering with ColorTokens, Omega Healthcare not only fortified its defense against cyber threats but also achieved HITRUST certification. This certification process was significantly simplified by ColorTokens, ensuring ongoing compliance and reducing operational overhead.

ColorTokens' Xshield™ platform offers pervasive microsegmentation coverage for applications, server workloads, and users, both remote and on-campus, across all asset types. It goes beyond perimeter firewalls, VLAN segmentation, and anti-virus solutions, by enforcing micro-perimeters around all resources, applications, and devices. This prevents endpoint discoverability and allows only trusted and required business communications between applications, infrastructure servers, and endpoints. The containment strategy ensures that sensitive customer data and critical operations remain unaffected. Additionally, by segmenting network access and enforcing strict user authentication, ColorTokens' solution ensures that the supply chain and third-party integrations are protected, maintaining the integrity and continuity of Omega Healthcare's services without disruption.

"As a leading healthcare technology solutions provider, the safety and security of our customer data is our utmost priority," said Bangaru Babu, Vice President and Global Head of Information Technology at Omega Healthcare. "As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, we recognized the need for a proactive breach readiness strategy. There are many solutions available on the market, but we specifically chose ColorTokens for its microsegmentation capabilities, comprehensive endpoint and cloud protection capabilities, and more importantly, the ease of implementation and ongoing operations. ColorTokens gives us a competitive advantage, by ensuring our customers can benefit from secure connections on client applications, no matter where they are."

ColorTokens' solution is primarily focused on safeguarding Omega Healthcare's services, ensuring no breach or ransomware attack impacts its clients. As a result, the company has reduced its potential breach impact, achieved HITRUST certification, streamlined compliance, strengthened customer trust, reduced costs, and improved operational efficiency.

"Organizations need to prioritize their cyber defenses, being 'breach ready' as they become a popular target for cybercriminals, and we are well-positioned to address this challenge with our innovative microsegmentation capabilities. Our success with Omega Healthcare is further validation that we are the partner of choice for securing digital records and critical data," said Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO of ColorTokens.

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens, the premier enterprise microsegmentation provider, specializes in making organizations 'breach ready', by halting the lateral spread of ransomware and malware within intricate network infrastructures, using its innovative ColorTokens Xshield™ platform. The platform visualizes traffic patterns between workloads, devices, and users, enabling organizations to enforce granular micro-perimeters, swiftly isolate critical assets, and respond to breaches effectively. By thwarting ransomware and malware attacks, ColorTokens safeguards businesses, ensuring significant savings in potential disruptions. For more information, visit https://colortokens.com/.

About Omega Healthcare

Founded in 2003, Omega Healthcare empowers healthcare organizations to deliver exceptional care while enhancing financial performance. We help clients increase revenues, decrease costs, and improve the overall patient-provider-payer experience through our comprehensive portfolio of technology and clinically enabled managed outsourcing solutions. Omega Healthcare has 30,000 employees across 14 delivery centers in the United States, India, Colombia, and the Philippines. For more information, visit www.omegahms.com.

