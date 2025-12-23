On its 10th year anniversary FITTR joins Hands with Shahid Kapoor to Introduce a New Wellness Philosophy: 'Health Is Freedom'

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Fittr, India's leading preventive healthcare company, has introduced a fresh perspective on wellness, one that goes beyond physical appearance, rigid routines, or short-term goals.

Along with Shahid Kapoor, Fittr is promoting this simple yet powerful philosophy: 'Health Is Freedom'. At the heart of this philosophy lies the belief that good health empowers individuals with the freedom to live life on their own terms with confidence, energy, and control.

Fittr's Founder and CEO, Jitendra Chouksey (JC), said that Shahid Kapoor embodies this mindset, representing a generation that prioritises long-term health, balance, and mindful living. Together, Fittr and Shahid Kapoor aim to reshape how India perceives wellness, shifting the narrative from how we look to how well and freely we live.

Speaking about the philosophy, JC said, "At Fittr, we believe that when you're healthy, you're truly free to live fully, make better choices, and stay ahead of lifestyle diseases that silently compromise quality of life."

Marking its 10-year journey of enabling healthier lives across the country, Fittr also announced a nationwide preventive health mission aimed at making India diabetes-free.

As part of this initiative, Fittr will offer free HbA1c tests through its platforms to help individuals detect diabetes early and take timely preventive action.

Addressing the growing health concern, JC added, "India is currently the diabetes capital of the world. At Fittr, we are committed to reversing this through awareness, access, and action."

Through its 'Health Is Freedom' philosophy and on-ground preventive initiatives, Fittr continues to work towards its long-term vision of building a healthier, stronger, and truly free India where healthcare empowers people to live better lives, not restricted ones.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)