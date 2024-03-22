'OneVerse' - A Virtual Lounge Developed by Hexaware for Aditya Birla Capital Wins the Aegis Graham Bell Award for Innovation

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22: Hexaware, a leading global provider of IT, BPO, and consulting services, announced that it has been adjudged a winner at the recently held 14th Aegis Graham Bell Awards in New Delhi for its innovation, OneVerse: A Virtual Metaverse Lounge for the customers of Aditya Birla Capital, a leading financial services conglomerate.

The Aegis Graham Bell Awards is a highly acclaimed platform supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which recognizes exceptional innovations in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) space and celebrates organizations that push the boundaries of technological advancement to address real-world challenges.

The winning entry, OneVerse, developed by Hexaware Technologies in collaboration with Aditya Birla Capital, reimagines the traditional customer engagement model by identifying the need to transform customer interactions, considering evolving preferences and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

OneVerse is a virtual branch experience that seamlessly integrates the familiarity of a physical office with the limitless possibilities of a digital world. Key features of this innovative solution include:

* A fully operational virtual branch mirroring Aditya Birla Capital's physical office.

* Rapid customer onboarding with realistic avatars in just 30 seconds.

* New modes of interaction allow customers to explore a diverse range of products and services.

* Capacity to host up to 50 concurrent customers within the virtual space.

* Introduction of virtual customer relationship managers for personalized engagement.

* Integration with various ABCL channels, including mobile, web, WhatsApp, and chatbots.

* Accessible through browsers, mobile devices, and VR headsets, offering a seamless omnichannel experience.

* A secure environment for one-to-one interactions between virtual relationship managers and customers.

Speaking about the recognition, R Srikrishna, CEO and Executive Director at Hexaware, said, "We are honored to receive the Aegis Graham Bell Award for Innovation in Metaverse. This recognition is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and dedication to delivering transformative solutions to our clients. Our collaboration with Aditya Birla Capital has opened new vistas in customer engagement, and we are proud to be at the forefront of building innovative solutions for the financial services industry."

Speaking on the occasion, Immanuel Kingsley, Senior Vice President & Head of Innovation Labs at Hexaware, said, "We are honored to receive the Aegis Graham Bell Award for our innovative solution, OneVerse. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to driving digital transformation and redefining customer engagement in the financial services industry."

