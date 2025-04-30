OneWave Debuts All-in-One Digital Finance Platform at Global Islamic Fintech Forum 2025

PNN

Dubai [UAE], April 30: The 2nd Global Islamic Fintech Forum 2025, hosted at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Dubai, marked the unveiling of OneWave's comprehensive digital finance ecosystem--an integrated platform designed to empower real-world utility and inclusive access across emerging financial technologies.

Positioned as a next-generation solution provider for digital financial services, OneWave introduced a versatile suite of tools including secure digital wallets, virtual and physical payment solutions, a marketplace for collectibles, interactive gaming integrations, advanced payment processing modules, and user education portals. The platform also includes communication tools enhanced by artificial intelligence, financial management dashboards, and seamless user experiences optimized for performance and transparency.

"Our mission is to make modern financial tools more accessible, practical, and meaningful for daily users," said Mrs. Marcel Velez, Chairman of OneWave. "Today's launch reflects a commitment to utility, compliance, and empowerment--moving beyond innovation for its own sake."

During the event, OneWave also highlighted its commitment to transparent, value-driven participation models--designed with end-user benefits, real-world linkages, and compliance considerations in mind. Its ongoing partnerships across global markets focus on ensuring high standards of security, education, and long-term trust.

"Adoption depends on delivering real solutions--not just trends," emphasized Mr. Vishwa Badadal, Chief Operations Officer. "Our platform brings value through accessibility, transparency, and confidence."

The launch, staged at one of the region's premier fintech forums, reinforces OneWave's role in shaping the future of financial inclusion through technology. With more than 14 integrated modules now accessible through its platform, OneWave is setting a new benchmark for user-centric digital ecosystems.

For more information, visit www.onewave.app

