Onramp Money and Paxful Announce Strategic Partnership | Revolutionizing Cryptocurrency Transactions Worldwide

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 13: Onramp.Money, a leader in fiat-to-cryptocurrency transactions, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Paxful, a leading peer-to-peer marketplace serving over 150 countries. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in making cryptocurrency more accessible and affordable globally, particularly in emerging markets.

Through this partnership, Onramp Money will integrate directly with Paxful, enabling users from India, Turkey, UAE, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Brazil, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Europe to effortlessly purchase cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, BTC, and ETH using their local fiat currencies via bank transfers.

Why This Partnership Matters

The integration significantly enhances the ease of cryptocurrency transactions, giving Paxful's 12 million users a fast new way of accessing digital assets, at the low fees Paxful P2P traders

are used to. This collaboration not only supports the mission of financial inclusion but also simplifies the crypto purchasing experience across multiple networks, ensuring that more people can participate in the financial revolution that cryptocurrencies represent.

Key Benefits of the Partnership

Increased Affordability, Reducing Costs & Encouraging Broader Participation

By facilitating purchases directly through local bank transfers, users from diverse global markets including India, Turkey, UAE, and many more, can now access major cryptocurrencies like USDT, USDC, BTC, and ETH effortlessly. This integration removes the barriers typically associated with high transaction fees and complex exchange interfaces. By minimizing these costs and making transactions more affordable for a wider audience to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, Onramp.Money and Paxful are taking this problem head on. Empowering users, from seasoned traders to novices, to engage with cryptocurrencies in a straightforward, user-friendly manner that integrates smoothly with their everyday banking tools is like icing on the cake.

Robust Security and Enhanced Confidence: Safeguarding User Transactions

Security remains a paramount concern in the cryptocurrency space, and this partnership has placed a strong emphasis on building trust and confidence among users. Paxful's robust escrow services ensure that every transaction is secure, safeguarding funds until all terms of a trade are met. This system provides an additional layer of protection against fraud and disputes, giving users peace of mind and enhancing their trading experience. The same is then topped up with Onramp.Money's expertise of working with complex and upcoming processes in the emerging markets. The secure environment not only encourages more people to engage in trading but also supports the integrity and reliability of the platform.

The registration and linking of accounts have been designed with user-friendliness in mind, accommodating both experienced traders and those new to the world of digital currencies. This ease of use is crucial for integrating traditional financial practices with modern digital transactions, making the jump to crypto less intimidating and more accessible for everyone.

A Commitment to Democratizing Digital Finance

"Onramp.Money is excited to partner with Paxful to transform how digital currencies are purchased and sold worldwide," said Gaurav Dahake, CEO of Onramp Money. "This partnership would be a significant milestone for the organization and aligns perfectly with our vision of making financial services more inclusive and accessible, particularly in underserved markets where traditional banking services can be a barrier."

"Paxful is proud to further global financial inclusion with the help of Onramp.Money," commented Paxful CEO Roshan Dharia, adding "Our collaboration dramatically expands on the key benefits for millions of traders already using Paxful: fast and safe access to cryptocurrency, nearly anywhere, at fair prices, delivered in a simple and seamless experience."

About Onramp Money

Originating from India, Onramp.Money has swiftly emerged as a leading provider of fiat-to-crypto onramps and offramps, offering a seamless and secure way for users to trade cryptocurrencies using their fiat currencies. Prioritizing user experience and safety, Onramp.Money delivers a fast, dependable, and secure platform that caters to both the purchase and sale of more than 350 tokens, across 30+ countries.

For additional information about Onramp Money and its services, please visit https://onramp.money/.

For security and compliance related questions, reach out to compliance@onramp.money.

About Paxful

Paxful is a global payment network, letting anyone move money nearly anywhere, powered by a borderless community of cryptocurrency traders. Popular with +12 million users around the world, especially in the Global South, Paxful offers traders in over 130 countries access foreign and digital currencies using more than 450 on-ramps. Founded in 2015, the company was named a TIME100 Most Influential Company for 2022.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)