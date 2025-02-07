Ooms India and CSIR-CRRI Unveil REJUBIT: A Revolutionary Rejuvenating Agent for Sustainable Roads

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 7: In a landmark initiative for sustainable road infrastructure, Ooms India, in collaboration with CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), launched REJUBIT, an advanced rejuvenating agent designed to revolutionize pavement recycling. The event, held at the CRRI Auditorium, witnessed the esteemed presence of Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, who officially introduced REJUBIT and its cutting-edge technology to the industry.

REJUBIT enables the reuse of old pavement material by restoring the physical and mechanical properties of the aged binder. This innovation allows for the recycling of old roads, significantly reducing the demand for new raw materials while addressing the persistent issue of rising road levels in urban areas. By incorporating REJUBIT, road rehabilitation projects can achieve lower carbon footprints, decreased reliance on virgin bitumen, and enhanced pavement durability.

Nitin Gadkari emphasized the need for eco-friendly, cost-effective road solutions and lauded Ooms India and CSIR-CRRI for their commitment to sustainable infrastructure. REJUBIT stands as a game-changer, aligning with India's vision for greener and more efficient road networks, ensuring longevity while conserving natural resources.

As quoted by Rajeev Kathal, Managing Director - Ooms India, "Ooms India continues to innovate based on needs of the needs of the country and REJUBIT will be a great value addition to the road transportation industry"

