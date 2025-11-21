OPPO India sets a new benchmark in premium smartphones with the Find X9 Series

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 21: OPPO India launched the highly anticipated Find X9 Series in India, reiterating its strong ambitions in the premium smartphone segment in India. Continuing Find X legacy, the new series, comprising Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, sets new standards for what flagship smartphones can deliver. The new series presents an exceptional all-round experience, offering a Hasselblad co-engineered new-generation camera system, revolutionary battery life, powerful performance, and the smooth, smart ColorOS 16.

The launch comes on the heels of a strong market performance by OPPO in India, where the brand moved up to the second position, with a market share of 13.9%, as per the International Data Corporation's (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker for Q3 2025.

"With the Find X9 Series, OPPO continues to redefine what users can expect from a flagship smartphone," said Peter Dohyung Lee, Head of Product Strategy, OPPO. "India has seen a resurgence in the adoption of premium smartphones by consumers in the last few quarters. As a customer centric brand, we do bring products that align with the needs of the customers. With Find X9 Series, we are introducing a complete flagship experience that sets a new benchmark for camera experience, design aesthetics, superlative performance and smooth user interface. We are glad to bring in this new chapter in OPPO's journey of providing premium smartphone experience to the customers of India, by virtue of this strongest flagship ever. We are confident with our industry first innovations, Find X9 Series would redefine customer experience and put OPPO at the helm of providing user rich experiences with best value proposition."

Continuing OPPO's legacy of pioneering innovation, the Find X9 Series is powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and ColorOS 16, bringing together cutting-edge performance, design, and AI intelligence. The series features the Hasselblad Master Camera System with OPPO's new LUMO Image Engine and a 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto Camera on the Pro model for unprecedented imaging precision. With its high-performance battery system and full IP66, IP68, and IP69 protection, the Find X9 Series delivers flagship durability in a sleek, ergonomic design built for everyday excellence.

OPPO Find X9 Series

The Find X9 Series introduces a new-generation design that combines elegance with ergonomic comfort. Find X9 is offered in two colour options: Titanium Grey, and Space Black. Find X9 Pro arrives in two premium finishes, Silk White and Titanium Charcoal. All models feature a refined matte glass finish and matte aluminium frame that enhances both aesthetics and grip.

Complementing this design are two impeccably crafted flat displays. Find X9 features a compact 6.59-inch screen, while Find X9 Pro boasts a larger 6.78-inch immersive display, both of which are framed by ultra-thin 1.15mm symmetrical bezels on four sides.

Beyond photography, Find X9 Series delivers exceptional video capabilities, supporting recording at up to 4K 120fps in Dolby Vision for incredibly smooth, cinematic footage. For professional users, the series introduces LOG recording with ACES support, perfect for seamless integration into a professional workflow. Paired with the cutting-edge telephotos and optimizations like Stage Mode and AI Sound Focus, Find X9 Series is perfect for capturing clear, high-quality concert shots and video, even from the back row.

Powering the series is the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, making Find X9 Series among the first equipped with this advanced 3nm platform. This is paired with OPPO's advanced third-generation silicon-carbon battery technology, featuring capacities of 7025mAh in Find X9 and 7500mAh in Find X9 Pro to deliver up to two days of battery life at average usage.

Find X9 Series also features the latest ColorOS 16, setting a new standard for smoothness, intelligence, and connectivity. With the new Seamless Animation and Luminous Rendering Engine, ColorOS 16 delivers a silky-smooth experience all across the user interface, while OPPO AI continues to enhance the user experience with easy-to-use features like AI Portrait Glow. With extended connectivity, users can seamlessly connect with PCs, Macs, and other accessories.

Price and availability

The Find X9 Pro comes in 16GB + 512GB at INR 109999, while the Find X9 is available in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB at INR 74999 and INR 84999, respectively. Both variants will be available for sale from today.

The Find X9 Pro will be available on the OPPO e-store, Amazon, Flipkart and across mainline retail outlets. The Find X9 will be available on the OPPO e-store, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets. The Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit will be available at an additional price of INR 29,999 and will be available on the OPPO e-store.

Along with Find X9 Series, OPPO also launched their latest TWS, the Enco Buds3 Pro+, priced at INR 2099, with a launch offer of INR 1899 from November 21st - November 30th, 2025, available across OPPO e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and mainline retail outlets.

Customers can avail of the following offers on the first sale of the OPPO Find X9 Series*

* Customers get up to 10% instant cashback on OPPO e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and mainline retailers using SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, and IDFC First Bank cards. No-cost EMI is available for up to 24 months.

* Customers get an Exchange Bonus of up to 10% with Cashify and Servify.

* Customers can avail Zero Down Payment schemes for up to 24 months from Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, HDB Financial Services, IDFC First Bank, Poonawala Fincorp and other leading finance partners.

* The OPPO Find X9 Series comes with a 180-day hardware defect replacement.

* Find X9 Series users get 3 months of complimentary Google Gemini Pro access.

* Customers get a flat ₹2,000 Paytm Travel flight voucher starting from November 18th - November 30th

* Find X9 Series users will get Jio benefits worth INR 2250 on postpaid plans of ₹649 and above. Jio users aged 18-25 also get 18 months of Gemini Pro at no extra cost.

T & C apply

About OPPO India

Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana.

OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability, and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfillment in everyday experiences.

Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organization, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)