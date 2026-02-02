OPPO K14x 5G Set to Launch in India on 10th February 2026 Power, Performance and Smoothness Come Together in the Next K Series Smartphone

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 2: Building on the continued success of its K Series in India, OPPO today announced the launch of its next K Series smartphone--OPPO K14x 5G, set to debut on 10th February 2026.

Since its debut in India, the OPPO K Series has emerged as one of the most trusted mid-range smartphone line-ups, serving over 50 lakh users and consistently ranking among the top-selling smartphones in its category. From the OPPO K10 in 2021 to the K12x in 2024, followed by the K13 and K13x in 2025, the series has evolved in step with changing user expectations--delivering reliable performance, long-lasting power, and a smooth, everyday experience at accessible price points.

Designed especially for students, early jobbers, gamers, and value-conscious users, the OPPO K14x brings together Power, Performance and Smoothness--a top-tier trio that defines the K Series DNA. Crafted to support long days and heavy usage, the device is engineered to deliver a worry-free, all-day experience, enabling users to stay focused, connected and entertained without interruptions.

A key highlight of the OPPO K14x is its powerful 6500mAh battery, built to keep up with demanding daily routines. Designed for extended usage, the OPPO K14x delivers dependable all-day endurance across real-life scenarios. In measured tests, the device offers up to 20.9 hours of screen-off calling, 17.6 hours of YouTube video playback, and 16.1 hours of Google Maps navigation, while supporting up to 12.1 hours of WhatsApp video calling. For gaming enthusiasts, the large battery sustains long sessions as well, delivering up to 11 hours of MLBB, 10.5 hours of Free Fire, 9.4 hours of BGMI, and 8.2 hours of PUBG, ensuring consistent performance from morning to night. Complementing this is 45W fast charging, allowing users to quickly top up and get back to what matters.

Photography is another strong focus on the OPPO K14x. The smartphone features a 50MP rear camera, designed to capture sharp, detailed images across everyday scenarios--whether it's quick social media moments, outdoor shots, or daily memories. Enhancing the experience further are OPPO's AI-powered imaging features, including AI Eraser, AI Reflection Remover, AI Best Shot, and AI Unblur, helping users refine their photos effortlessly and capture moments more clearly, even in challenging conditions.

The OPPO K14x also elevates everyday interaction with a 6.75-inch HD+ display, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1125nits of peak brightness, ensuring smooth scrolling, immersive viewing, and better outdoor visibility. Outdoor Mode 2.0, along with improved thermal management, helps maintain stable performance and visual smoothness even during extended usage or in high-temperature conditions.

At its core, the OPPO K14x is optimised for real-life smoothness. Segment-leading **UFS read and write speeds--up to 3x faster than competing devices--**enable quicker app launches, faster file access and smoother multitasking. This is further enhanced by OPPO's dual-engine OS optimisation on ColorOS 15, delivering up to 1.71x better average app stability compared to the previous generation, along with up to 48-month Fluency Protection, ensuring long-term smoothness and reliability over years of use.

For performance reliability, the OPPO K14x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, ensuring consistent performance for everyday use such as social media, streaming, messaging and multitasking. Heavy-load optimisations, one-click refresh, AI-driven gaming enhancements, and OPPO's AI LinkBoost 3.0 work together to deliver smoother gameplay, reduced lag, and more stable connectivity during critical moments.

Adding to everyday peace of mind, the OPPO K14x comes with an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes, making it better suited for daily usage across varied environments.

The OPPO K14x also features a flagship-grade design and AI capabilities shared with OPPO's high-end models, reinforcing its position as a smartphone built for long-term, dependable use.

Staying true to OPPO's commitment to trust and peace of mind, the OPPO K14x will be supported by robust after-sales service, ensuring a dependable ownership experience alongside powerful performance.

With the OPPO K14x, OPPO continues to strengthen the K Series' reputation for practical innovation, long-lasting power, and smooth real-world usability--delivering technology that fits naturally into everyday life.

More details will be revealed soon. Stay tuned as OPPO unveils the OPPO K14x on 10th February 2026.

OPPO India

Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana.

OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability, and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfillment in everyday experiences.

Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organisation, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.

