OPPO Launches K13x 5G - The Toughest and Most Durable Smartphone Starting at INR 10,999

New Delhi [India], June 23: OPPO India has introduced the OPPO K13x 5G, the toughest 5G smartphone in its segment--crafted especially for young students and early professionals who demand durability and all-round functionality without compromise. Engineered for resilience, the K13x 5G comes with SGS Gold Drop Certification and MIL-STD 810H military-grade standards, making it the most robust device in its class. Its 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body is built using aerospace-grade AM04 aluminum alloy, reinforced with Crystal Shield glass, and enhanced by a biomimetic Sponge Shock Absorption System inspired by deep-sea sponges. With IP65 water and dust resistance, the OPPO K13x 5G sets a new benchmark for durability, delivering unmatched toughness without compromising on style or usability.

Priced at INR11,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant, INR12,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and INR14,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, the OPPO K13x 5G will be available for purchase starting 27th June 2025 on the OPPO e-store and Flipkart from 12 PM onwards, in two colour options - Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach. Consumers purchasing this smartphone can avail an INR1,000 instant discount on 4GB & 6GB variants and INR2,000 instant discount on 8GB variant only on the sale day with select bank offers or with an exchange bonus of INR 1000 and an additional 3 months No Cost EMI option, bringing the effective price at INR10,999, INR11,999 and INR12,999 respectively.

Savio D'Souza, Head of Product Communications at OPPO India, said, "With the OPPO K13x, we are reaffirming our commitment to Gen Z's real-world needs: exceptional durability, fluid performance, and intelligent power efficiency--all at outstanding value. The K13x features a cutting-edge biomimetic shock absorption system, class-leading battery optimisation, and 5G readiness; the smartphone reflects OPPO's vision--redefining what is possible in an entry-level smartphone without compromise."

Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President - Mobiles, Flipkart, said, "At Flipkart, we continue to see increasing demand for smartphones that not only deliver strong performance but also withstand the demands of everyday life. The launch of the OPPO K13x 5G addresses this growing consumer need for durability without compromise. With its military-grade toughness, innovative shock absorption system, and well-rounded features, the K13x is a compelling choice for young users looking for value, style, and resilience. We are excited to partner with OPPO once again to bring this powerful and durable device to millions of customers across India."

Segment-Leading Durability, Fused with Style

The OPPO K13x 5G sets a new benchmark for durability in the sub-₹15,000 segment, bringing together aerospace-grade strength and biomimetic brilliance in a sleek, everyday form factor. At its core lies the AM04 high-strength aluminum alloy inner frame--an advanced material used in aerospace engineering that delivers 10% more durability than previous-generation alloys. This robust internal skeleton is complemented by a solid outer frame for comfortable handling, while the front is shielded with Crystal Shield Glass--the same flagship-grade cover glass offering 160% better impact resistance than conventional materials. To further reinforce its build, the K13x 5G also comes with a specially designed Anti-Drop Shield Case right in the box, offering instant and added protection.

Going beyond conventional toughness, the K13x 5G draws inspiration from nature's oldest survivors--sea sponges. With over 700 million years of evolutionary wisdom, these organisms' porous, flexible structures inspired OPPO's Sponge Biomimetic Shock Absorption System. The system uses high energy-absorbing elastic materials to create internal buffer zones between critical components and the phone's rigid frame. Lab tests demonstrate that this sponge-based architecture can reduce impact forces by up to 90%, providing advanced internal protection while maintaining a sleek 7.99mm profile and lightweight 194g build. It's the perfect blend of nature-inspired engineering and modern durability--proof that you don't have to sacrifice style for strength.

Made in India, Tested to the Extreme

The OPPO K13x is built with a 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body that offers comprehensive protection against everyday drops, bumps, and pressure from all directions. Certified tough by leading global authorities, the K13x proudly carries the SGS Gold Drop-Resistance Certification, SGS Military Standard Certification, and MIL-STD 810-H Shock Resistance Certification, validating its resilience through extensive lab simulations and real-world stress testing. Rigorously evaluated to endure life's daily mishaps, the K13x underwent:

* Drop tests from 1.1m to 1.3m on granite surfaces across all sides

* Extreme drop tests from heights exceeding 1.4m with no structural damage

* 30-40 consecutive screen-down drop tests from 1.2m without failure in performance

Additionally, the phone carries an IP65 rating for complete dust protection and resistance to low-pressure water jets. Ports and entry points are sealed with waterproof gaskets, silicone seals, and precision adhesives. To ensure uninterrupted usability, OPPO's exclusive Splash Touch and Glove Touch technologies allow seamless screen control even in wet conditions or while wearing gloves. From spills to showers, daily bumps to unexpected falls, the OPPO K13x 5G is not just engineered to endure--it's built to lead.

Power Meets Performance for Endless Entertainment

The OPPO K13x 5G is powered by a class-leading 6000mAh battery--designed to keep pace with today's nonstop digital lifestyle. Whether it's binge-watching your favourite shows, marathon gaming sessions, or back-to-back lectures and meetings, this massive battery ensures all-day endurance without battery anxiety. Engineered to last, the K13x 5G guarantees over 80% battery health even after 1,700 charge cycles, making it one of the most reliable long-term performers in its segment. With 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging included in the box, the device charges up to 30% in just 21 minutes and reaches full capacity in 91 minutes--ideal for quick power-ups on the go. OPPO K13x 5G delivers powerhouse endurance--offering up to 19.3 hours of video playback, 40.7 hours of music, 56.8 hours of call time, and 10.6 hours of uninterrupted gaming--making it the ultimate companion for non-stop entertainment and all-day productivity.

Complementing the powerhouse battery is a vivid and ultra-smooth 6.67-inch display that elevates every viewing experience. Featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000-nits peak brightness, and an impressive 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, the K13x ensures fluid visuals, crisp clarity, and a more immersive field of view--perfect for content consumption and gaming on the move. Ultra Volume Mode amplifies audio output up to 300%, delivering clear and loud sound whether you're in a crowded cafe or navigating a busy street. Certified to retain smooth performance for over 36 months, the OPPO K13x 5G offers a truly immersive and dependable entertainment experience from day one--and far beyond.

Immersive Entertainment, Smart AI Enhancements

The OPPO K13x 5G is designed for users who want to do more--create, share, and enjoy--without limitations. Its 50MP AI Dual Camera, paired with a 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP front camera, captures crisp, vibrant photos with refined depth and natural-looking bokeh. The system is supercharged by smart tools like AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Remover, and AI Clarity Enhancer, delivering studio-like results in every frame. For creators and students, AI-powered features like AI Summary, AI Studio, AI Recorder, and Google Gemini transform the way you take notes, transcribe content, or generate visuals--simplifying tasks while enhancing creativity. The new ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 ties everything together with fluid animations, a minimalist UI, and smart utilities like file docking and predictive suggestions for seamless multitasking.

Backed by AI LinkBoost 2.0's advanced 360° antenna architecture and intelligent network switching, the K13x 5G ensures ultra-reliable connectivity--even in elevators, underground locations, or crowded urban areas. Whether you're uploading assignments, joining online meetings, or sharing content on the go, the OPPO K13x keeps you connected, uninterrupted.

A Processor That Punches Above Its Weight

Under the hood, the OPPO K13x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor--a segment standout that delivers fluid, responsive performance across the board. Built on a highly efficient 6nm process, it offers superior thermal control, AI-assisted power optimization, and enhanced responsiveness, making multitasking, gaming, and content consumption smooth and uninterrupted. Whether you're juggling assignments, streaming your favourite series, or gaming on the go, the Dimensity 6300 keeps things fast and consistent. Complementing the processor is UFS 2.2 storage, which ensures quicker app launches, faster file transfers, and seamless data handling. Complementing this is the side fingerprint unlock, which offers quick, secure access with just a natural thumb press--making unlocking seamless and intuitive, even on the go.

Made in India, Built for Real Life

Proudly made in India, the OPPO K13x 5G undergoes rigorous real-world durability tests--from 1.4-meter granite drop tests to high-velocity water spray simulations--ensuring it can withstand the chaos of everyday life. Whether it's your first day at college, a packed commute, or a weekend adventure, this is a phone built to keep up. Available in two stunning finishes--Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach--the K13x doesn't just survive tough conditions, it stands out with style. It's a device that blends world-class engineering with local manufacturing strength to redefine what's possible under ₹15,000. Durable, dependable, and designed to dazzle--the K13x is built for your grind and styled for your vibe.

About OPPO India PVT Ltd.

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

