Optipro AI Raises Funding to Help Restaurants Optimize Food Delivery Operations

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30: Optipro AI Private Limited (optipro.ai), a SaaS startup helping restaurants optimize their food delivery operations in real-time, has secured a fresh round of funding to scale its platform across India and accelerate product innovation.

Built specifically for the food delivery business of restaurants, Optipro offers restaurants a centralized dashboard to monitor and improve operations on platforms like Swiggy and Zomato. From instant WhatsApp alerts on order delays and inactive outlets to real-time review tracking, refund risk prediction, and item-level out-of-stock detection, the platform gives restaurant teams the tools they need to act faster and smarter.

"Delivery has become mission-critical for restaurants. While POS systems help manage orders, Optipro is built to solve the real operational blind spots--like delays, store downtime, or missed reviews and refunds--that directly impact customer experience and growth," said Harshendar Reddy, Founder & CEO. "Optipro is built to simplify this chaos--so owners can focus on what matters: great food and great service."

Industry Demand Meets Real-World Impact

India's food delivery market is projected to reach $80B by 2028, with 45% of urban restaurant revenue now coming from online orders. Meanwhile, 94% of restaurant operators believe AI tools are essential to stay competitive.

Optipro is helping restaurants respond to this shift. The platform has already tracked over 5 million+ orders, 500k+ reviews, and 100k+ complaints, enabling brands to respond faster, reduce refunds, and improve platform scores.

Trusted by over 800+ restaurant locations across India, Optipro empowers teams to automate routine tasks, flag issues before they impact sales, and make data-driven decisions--without lifting a finger.

About the Founder

Harshendar Reddy is the Founder and CEO of Optipro AI. With a background in food-tech and deep experience in building restaurant-focused products, he started Optipro to help restaurants thrive in the delivery-first era using automation and data.

About Optipro AI

Optipro AI is a Bengaluru-based SaaS platform built for restaurants with a food delivery channel. The product helps streamline operations and customer experience across Swiggy and Zomato with features like real-time alerts, review monitoring, refund prediction, and payout insights. Loved by 800+ restaurants, Optipro is saving brands lakhs of rupees every month while delivering a better experience to millions of customers.

