Orion Innovation Named in the Modern Application Development Services Landscape Report

PRNewswire Edison (New Jersey) [US], August 2: Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, announced it was named in Forrester's report, The Modern Application Development (MAD) Services Landscape, Q3 2024. The report acknowledges Orion among notable MAD vendors. In the report, "Forrester defines MAD service providers as service providers that work collaboratively with their clients to cocreate custom modern applications and, in parallel, assist them in the transformation and modernization of their software development capabilities and organization." Orion's collaborative MAD framework and expertise in digital transformation, product engineering, application development, and modernization deliver innovative solutions tailored to meet evolving business needs. This approach ensures clients achieve operational efficiency, enhanced user experiences, and sustained growth.

"We believe recognition from a leading analyst firm like Forrester is a testament to Orion's success as a new breed of IT services provider that delivers digital transformation and MAD services with agility at scale," said Orion's CEO, Raj Patil. "We build lasting relationships with our clients by serving as trusted partners, developing modern applications and transformative business solutions."

Authored by Forrester Vice President and Principal Analyst Diego Lo Giudice, the report mentions that the services can be used to increase cocreation, improve customer experience, and focus on business outcomes, not just outputs. MAD service providers create value in nonlinear ways, debunking siloed organizations with agile/pod teams and focusing on business value creation.

"Our approach emphasizes a co-innovation model, working closely with our clients through the stages of designing, developing, and launching digital solutions," said Rajul Rana, Orion's Chief Technology Officer. "We partner with our clients throughout their digital transformation journey, leveraging modern architecture, tools, technologies, and methodologies, including Generative AI, to accelerate their engineering roadmap and drive innovation."

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale, and maturity, its team of approximately 6,400 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, EMEA, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Telecom, Media & Technology, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

