Osama Ahmad Khan & OKSA Developers Celebrate Vision, Innovation, and National Pride on the 54th UAE National Day

Dubai [UAE], December 2: As the UAE celebrates its 54th National Day, marking more than five decades of unity, progress, and visionary leadership, OKSA Developer and Al Gafry Consultant Architects & Engineers - under the leadership of Mr. Osama Ahmad Khan - join the nation in honouring the remarkable journey of the Emirates.

This year's National Day holds special significance for the teams at OKSA Developer and Al Gafry, whose work continues to make a major impact on the UAE's architectural and development landscape.

A Visionary Leader Shaping the Future of UAE Architecture & Real Estate Development

Mr. Osama Ahmad is an accomplished Architect, Investor, and Entrepreneur from India, and the Founder & Managing Director of OKSA Developer and Al Gafry Consultant Architects & Engineers, a dynamic and fast-growing real estate development company based in Dubai. With over a decade of professional experience, he has been at the forefront of contemporary residential and commercial design across the UAE, all while driving strategic investments in high-value real estate assets.

Beginning his career in 2012, Mr. Osama quickly gained recognition for his innovative yet practical approach to design. In 2013, he joined Al Gafry Consulting Architects & Engineers, where his growth was rapid and exemplary - rising from Design Architect to Assistant Manager, General Manager, and ultimately, in 2021, becoming the Owner and Managing Director of the firm.

Under his leadership, Al Gafry has successfully completed over 650 projects in Dubai, spanning architectural and engineering design, interior design, project management, and site supervision. He further expanded the company with branch offices in Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah, securing a G+ Unlimited Licence across all three Emirates - solidifying Al Gafry as a premier architectural consultancy in the UAE.

The Rise of OKSA Developer

Motivated to deliver premium, lifestyle-focused developments for both investment and end-use, Mr. Osama founded OKSA Developer in June 2024. The company made an impressive debut with The Eighty One, a bespoke luxury villa in Al Furjan, followed by its flagship ongoing development The Eighty Three, a G+4 residential project in Dubai South.

The Eighty Three has quickly become one of Dubai's most in-demand residential properties, reflecting:

* Mr. Osama's architectural expertise

* His deep understanding of market trends

* His strong investment-driven approach

* A reputation for trust, reliability, and design excellence

OKSA Developer, backed by Al Gafry's architectural foundation, has already earned a name synonymous with innovation, quality, and investor confidence.

Commitment to the UAE's Vision

Blending architectural brilliance with strategic real estate development, Mr. Osama Ahmad continues to push new boundaries in modern living. Each OKSA project is built on a foundation of:

* Aesthetic elegance

* Functional planning

* Lifestyle-driven design

* Sustainable value creation for investors and residents

With ambitious plans to expand OKSA's development portfolio, Mr. Osama is dedicated to shaping the next generation of urban living - setting new standards across the UAE's vibrant real estate development market.

Celebrating the Spirit of the Union

On the occasion of the 54th UAE National Day, OKSA Developer and Al Gafry Consultant Architects & Engineers extend heartfelt wishes to the nation's leadership, citizens, and residents.

"May this National Day continue to inspire unity, ambition, and progress - values that define the UAE and guide our journey ahead."

Happy 54th UAE National Day.

Long live the spirit of the Union.

