Over 1359 PhysicsWallah (PW) Students score 99 percentile in JEE Main, including 4 State toppers with 100 percentile from Gujarat

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12: PhysicsWallah (PW), an education company, has announced results in the JEE Main Session 1 2025 Exam, with four state toppers, one of whom secured a 100 percentile from Gujarat, along with more than 612 students scoring above the 99.5 percentile, over 1359 students scoring above the 99 percentile, and 3548+ students scoring above the 98 percentile, with counting still underway. With its far-reaching impact, PW is nurturing talent in the farthest corners of the nation, with state toppers emerging from diverse regions, stretching from the westernmost state of Gujarat to the easternmost state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The PW Achievers are four state toppers who have excelled in their exams with remarkable scores. Shiven Vikas Toshniwal from Gujarat secured a perfect 100 percentile, Ishant Verma from Mizoram achieved 99.57 percentile, Pranay Kumar Roy from Arunachal Pradesh scored 99.38 percentile, and Kamran Bilal Bhat from Jammu & Kashmir attained 99.89 percentile, closely matching his performance in PW's mock test. These students studied from PW's online batches- Arjuna JEE and Lakshya JEE and PW's offline centers- Vidyapeeth & Pathshala. This reflects PhysicWallah's integrated approach to education, seamlessly combining digital and physical platforms to offer a holistic and effective learning experience.

Alakh Pandey, Teacher, Founder & CEO, said, "Congratulations to all students who performed well- your hard work has yielded results. I am proud of each one of you, including the ones who didn't achieve the expected results. Do not be discouraged. The next two months are crucial for your Session 2 exams. Focus on consistent revision and practicing the Session 1 paper, as the difficulty level will be similar. Stay committed, keep improving, and trust the process. We are here to support you every step of the way."

As aspirants gear up for JEE Main Session 2 scheduled to be held in April 2025, PW aims to provide resources, guidance and support to help them maximize their potential. To aid in their preparation, PW has an ongoing Manzil 2.0, a free and comprehensive revision series available on YouTube, enabling students to revise key concepts in a short span.

About PhysicsWallah (PW)

PhysicsWallah (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to democratize education through online, offline and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2016, PW now offers education to students through its YouTube channels including vernacular languages. PW aims to create a hybrid education ecosystem in the country by establishing tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres in cities nationwide. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, higher education, and education abroad. PW has raised funding from investors, including Hornbill Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Westbridge and GSV Ventures.

