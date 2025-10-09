Pace Digitek Secures Order from the Prestigious Tata Group company (Tata Teleservices)

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 9: Pace Digitek Limited, a leading provider of telecom infrastructure solutions--including telecom tower infrastructure and optical fiber cable networks--is pleased to announce the award of a significant Operation and Maintenance (O & M) contract valued at Rs 185.87 crore from M/s Tata Teleservices Limited starting Oct'2025.

This entrusts Pace Digitek with full O & M responsibilities for the complete Managed Services including Outside Plant (OSP) Fiber Network Field Operations and Inside Plant (ISP) Operations across five Indian states--Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. The contract is for an initial term of 3.5 years, with the possibility of extension upon mutual agreement.

The company, known for offering end-to-end turnkey services such as manufacturing, installation, commissioning, tower erection, and optical fibre cable laying, recently commissioned a battery energy storage plant in Bangalore and continues to expand its turnkey project portfolio.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Rajiv Maddisetty - Whole-time Director, PACE Digitek Limited said "We are immensely proud and honored that Tata Teleservices has entrusted us with this critical Operation and Maintenance contract. This is a testament to the trust we have built and the value we deliver in the telecom infrastructure space. We at Pace Digitek are fully committed and ensure our complete support to this great collaboration with Tata Teleservices and deliver the best-of-best services. Total Order book stands at Rs 8500 crore."

About PACE Digitek Limited

At the core of Pace Digitek's extraordinary journey lies a legacy of innovation and commitment dating back to 2003. From our modest beginnings, we have moved forth, creating a successful trajectory in delivering services including Power Management, Optic Fiber Laying, Energy Management Solutions. We are growing towards a future specializing in Telecom Power Solutions and Solar Solutions, aiming to stand tall in the telecommunications Industry.

