Paisabazaar Launches Credit Card Reward Calculator to Help Consumers Maximize Reward Earning

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 21: Paisabazaar, India's largest marketplace for consumer credit and free credit score platform, today announced the launch of a proprietary Credit Card Reward Calculator - designed to help consumers choose the right credit card from their wallet for different transaction categories.

The Calculator would empower consumers with a clear view of the rewards they can earn across various spending categories, including travel, shopping, dining, grocery, fuel etc. It provides a comprehensive, seamless experience that allows consumers to discover, compare, and optimize their reward earnings across various categories in seconds.

Check the Reward Calculator: www.paisabazaar.com/cards/rewards

Rohit Chhibbar, Head of Credit Cards, Paisabazaar, said, "With the launch of the Reward Calculator, we are addressing a big challenge faced by a large section of credit card users - the lack of clarity around rewards structure and which card to use for which transaction. Our goal is to help consumers make informed decisions and fully leverage their cards' reward potential and maximize value."

The Calculator would be particularly useful for consumers who hold multiple credit cards, by helping them choose the right card from the wallet that provides maximum value for each transaction. It provides a detailed breakdown of reward points for spends across categories, along with essential insights such as monthly or yearly reward earning caps, and brands that offer the highest reward potential.

In addition to standard categories, the Calculator also identifies excluded spends, such as rent, government transactions, utility bills, and jewellery purchases. This feature ensures that consumers have a complete picture of their card's potential. By providing easy access to comprehensive information for each card, Paisabazaar aims to help each consumer make smart financial decisions that align with their unique spending patterns.

Paisabazaar says, as a consumer-focussed large scale platform, one of its biggest goals this year is to innovate and address consumer pain-points to help consumers make informed choices and strengthen their overall financial health.

About Paisabazaar

* Paisabazaar is India's largest marketplace for consumer credit and free credit score platform. It is part of the PB Fintech Group (listed on Indian stock exchanges since 2021)

* Over the last decade, Paisabazaar has earned the trust and goodwill of over 45 million consumers from 823 cities and towns across India.

* Every month, the platform receives over 20 lakh enquiries from more than 1000 cities.

* Paisabazaar over the years has built deep partnerships within the lending ecosystem, partnering with 60+ Banks, NBFCs, NBFC fintechs, to offer wide choice

* Paisabazaar has been running India's largest credit awareness initiative, by offering consumers their credit score from the credit bureaus for free

* Paisabazaar's co-created strategy helps meet consumer need gaps, through a robust array of exclusive, first-in-market and best-in-class digital products, built with partner Banks and NBFCs

* Paisabazaar is also an ISO (27001: 2013) certified organization with industry-best controls, to safeguard the best interest of consumers. We are also a PCI DSS certified organization

