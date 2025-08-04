Palace of Vision: Step Inside Dayananda Sagar University Open House 2025

PNN

Harohalli (Karnataka) [India], August 4: What if we told you that college isn't just about classrooms?

That a day at a university could feel like a festival of knowledge, culture, AI, music, and inspiration? That's exactly what the Dayananda Sagar University Open House 2025 was, an unforgettable journey into the heart of what education can look like when it's done with vision, soul, and celebration.

From the moment the guests walked into the Harohalli campus, the air was electric. Flash mobs burst into synchronized movement, echoing the high spirits of students from Bishop Cotton Women's Christian College and New Baldwin International PU College. With white tops and vibrant shawls, yellow for some, green for others, the young visitors were instantly a part of something big, bold, and unforgettable.

And as Sia's "Unstoppable" echoed through the grounds, the message was clear - today wasn't about sitting still. It was about rising, reaching, and realising that the future is now.

One student from Bishop Cotton's looked around wide-eyed and said "The infrastructure is magnificent." A second PU student from New Baldwin whispered, "It looks like a palace!" And a science student smiled and said what everyone was thinking, "I just saw the campus and went... wow."

That vibe continued as the crowd gathered inside the lecture halls. Supriya Mathew, Vice President of International Affairs, brought Dayananda Sagar University journey to life, from its roots in 1962 with Dr. Hemachandra Sagar and Dr. Premachandra Sagar, to today's thriving campuses where AI, healthcare, and internationalization aren't just buzzwords, but part of daily learning. "We're moving from good to great," she said, a line that stuck with the crowd long after.

Supriya Johnson, Principal of Lawrence High School, spoke next, not about what AI could do, but what it already is doing. She talked about how her school has woven AI into the classroom to personalize content and support teachers."AI has become a normal way of life," she said. "We can't deny it. It must be used in a resourceful manner."

Voices from education only grew richer during the Principal Leadership Panel. There was Soumya N Prasad, Principal of Bishop Cotton's, with her experience in literature and emotional intelligence. Dr. Shalini, Principal of City College, brought sharp academic insights, while Dr. Nusrath, Chairperson of Aryan Institute, emphasized how education must empower communities. B. R. Vasantha Lakshmi of The Oxford PU College and Mr. Raghu C. J. from New Baldwin shared thoughts on preparing students for an AI-powered world.

This wasn't a discussion. It was a reflection - real, unfiltered, and deeply relevant. One comment summed it up - "If AI is a crisis, let's make the best out of it."

And then the real walk began. Students explored Dayananda Sagar University's stunning campus, from smart classrooms to innovation labs. They saw what college could be not just structured, but alive. They asked questions. They took selfies. They imagined themselves there.

Because the Dayananda Sagar University Open House wasn't just a day of events. It was a doorway into a future where learning feels like belonging. Where education is not just about marks, but meaning. And where every student deserves the chance to dream bigger.

This is what Dayananda Sagar University stands for and this is what we invite the world to discover. If you missed it this year, don't miss it next time. Your future deserves this view.

-Durga Parasanalli

