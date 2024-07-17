PAN Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Celebrates the Success of the "SABKA SATH SABKA VIKAS" Initiative

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: PAN Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., is a leading hygiene product manufacturing company based in Gujarat, recently organized a grand celebration for the "SABKA SATH SABKA VIKAS" initiative for their distributors, channel partners and team members, which reiterated Chirag Pan's vision of inclusive growth of all associated members of the company whether it is channel partners, employees or associates. The company, known for manufacturing baby diapers under the Little Angel brand, adult diapers under the Liberty brand, and sanitary napkins under the Everteen brand, saw remarkable participation at this event. Over 500 members, including 150+ esteemed channel partners and winners, along with the dedicated sales team from the North region attended the celebration.

Chirag Pan, CEO and Managing Director of PAN Healthcare, says, "PAN Health was born out of a commitment to make superior quality hygiene products accessible to the masses at an affordable and budget-friendly price point. We are proud to make in India and make for the world. The rapid strides we have made over recent years would not have been possible without the unrelenting efforts of our PAN Health family, comprising our business partners and staff. Today's grand ceremony in Lucknow is a testament to our promise of 'SABKA SATH SABKA VIKAS' and a focus on rewarding meritocracy. In line with our vision to be the globally preferred brand in hygiene and our fast-paced growth, our focus this year will be on the mantra of 'reform, perform and transform'."

The event recognized and rewarded the outstanding performances and contributions of the company's channel partners and sales team members. "SABKA SATH SABKA VIKAS" was designed to foster growth, innovation, and excellence within the company, focusing particularly on baby diapers and adhering to the Make in India mission. The initiative has yielded remarkable results, and the felicitation ceremony stands as a testament to the hard work and dedication of all participants, motivating numerous others.

From the company's management, the event was graced by several key figures. Chirag Pan, CEO and MD, Alpesh Pan, CFO, Jatin Panchani, Amber Patel motivated the attendees with their vision and the strategic direction of the company. Additionally, Rakesh Sinha, President of Sales, acknowledged the efforts of the sales team and channel partners.

The event featured an exciting lineup of felicitations, reflecting the company's values for its top performers. The facilitation ceremony included an array of prizes which included

9 Luxurious Cars ranging from Kia Seltos to Wagon R

45 Stylish bikes like Royal Enfiled's, Bajaj Pulsar and many more

28 foreign trips for two or stylish two wheelers like Honda Activa

77 foreign trip and 108 Android Phones for top achievers in various categories.

These felicitations are not just tokens of appreciation but a recognition of the relentless efforts and dedication of the channel partners and sales team, as expressed by the management. This is very much in line with company's vision of inclusive growth not only comes to the company but to all to associated channels partners.

Pan Health continues to strive for excellence and aims to achieve greater milestones with the support and commitment of its valuable team members, adding to the rich legacy of the company and its stakeholders.

PAN Health is India's pioneer in manufacturing baby diapers. The state-of-the-art facility spans over 5,00,000 sq. ft., where the company upholds stringent quality tests to deliver premium hygiene products. Committed to a healthier India and environmental protection, Pan Health proudly supports the Make in India mission, ensuring their products are available nationwide. The company's vision is to nurture happier, healthier lives by providing the best care, utmost protection, and maximum comfort for women, children, and elders.

Company USPs:

* Modern state-of art hygiene product manufacturing plant

* All india more than 6.00 lac outlets, also exporting to more than 12 countries. Serving goal of Make in india made for world

* Online more than 5 million orders direct to consumer

* More than 5 lac sq. ft. of ultra-modern world-class manufacturing facility

* The first Indian manufacturer of adult diapers.

* Commitment to environmental care and protection.

* Stringent quality tests to maintain product standards.

* Commitment towards a healthier India.

