PAN India Hosts Landmark 50th Signature CME in Bengaluru, Reinforcing Evidence-Based Nutrition in Clinical Practice

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 27: Physicians Association for Nutrition (PAN) India successfully hosted its 50th Annual Signature Continuing Medical Education (CME) on 25 January 2026 at Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru, marking a major milestone in the organisation's efforts to integrate evidence-based nutrition into mainstream healthcare. The landmark CME was organised in collaboration with IMA Bangalore and Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

The full-day, accredited programme brought together over 600 physicians, specialists, public health experts and researchers from across India to deliberate on the rapidly rising burden of obesity, pre-diabetes and metabolic diseases. Participants earned 2 KMC credit points while engaging in high-impact scientific sessions, expert panels and practical, clinic-oriented discussions.

The CME featured an eminent panel of national and international experts, including Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology, one of India's foremost authorities on diabetes and metabolic health. His presence underscored the scientific rigour of the programme and the growing emphasis on nutrition-led prevention and management of non-communicable diseases. The discussions focused on key themes such as evidence-based dietary interventions for obesity and metabolic disorders, understanding insulin resistance and cardiometabolic risk, re-evaluating macronutrient quality and dietary patterns, nutrition, healthspan and longevity, and translating nutrition science into everyday clinical practice.

A defining highlight of the programme was its strong emphasis on clinical applicability. In addition to keynote lectures and panel discussions, the CME included interactive quizzes, guided movement and fitness sessions, and a culinary medicine demonstration showcasing how calorie-appropriate, nutrient-dense diets can be practically designed for Indians. A curated whole-food, plant-based lunch further allowed participants to experience the dietary approaches discussed during the sessions.

The event witnessed the presence of Shri Harsh Gupta, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, and Smt Sowmya Reddy, Former Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and a leading advocate for public health and social welfare. Both emphasised the importance of integrating evidence-based nutrition into healthcare systems and public health policy to address India's growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases.

The CME was further graced by Dr Jothi Neeraja, Founder, Managing Director and CEO of People Tree Hospitals, Bengaluru, and Dr Mahantesh R. Charantimath, Founder of Tathagat Heart Hospital, Bengaluru, underscoring strong leadership support from the hospital ecosystem.

Marking the significance of the 50th CME milestone, PAN India also formally launched a new physician reference book titled, "A Physicians Guide to Therapeutic Nutrition Prescription - Healthy and Sustainable Diets". The book represents the first volume in a planned series of evidence-based, clinically relevant nutrition resources tailored specifically for Indian healthcare professionals.

"Nutrition is not an adjunct to treatment; it is foundational to prevention and recovery. When clinicians are equipped with evidence-based nutrition knowledge, we move from disease management to true health restoration. Embedding this evidence into healthcare systems and medical education is essential for sustained population-level impact," - Dr Rajeena Shahin, Medical Director, PAN India.

The CME also highlighted the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration, bringing together participants from across the healthcare ecosystem, including representatives from leading hospitals, key research institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), BMCRI, and professional bodies like the Indian Medical Association. This collective engagement reflected a truly multidisciplinary approach to bridging research evidence and clinical practice in preventive health and nutrition.

"We are seeing a clear shift among clinicians who want to meaningfully integrate nutrition into their practice, not as an add-on, but as a core part of patient care," said Dr Prathima Kini, Chair, PAN India Bengaluru City Chapter.

"What is particularly encouraging is the growing interest from medical colleges and professional organisations to integrate evidence-based nutrition into curricula and training programmes," added Dr Mahesh, City Chapter Director.

As PAN India marks its 50th Milestone CME, the Annual Signature CME 2026 reaffirmed the organisation's long-standing mission to embed evidence-based nutrition into medical education and routine clinical care. With growing engagement from the medical fraternity nationwide, PAN India continues to lead the conversation on food as medicine, shaping a future where nutrition plays a central role in healthcare delivery.

The 50th Annual Signature CME was supported by its main sponsor Proveg International; strategic partners such as Philips, Novo Nordisk and Sparsh Hospital; refreshment partners such as Oatey, PROT, Hello Tempayy, Tofu Guys and event supporters such as Lifestyle Medicine Academy India, BB360, EXPER, Wellthgreen Foundation, Divine Veda, Hlty Beings and Strand whose continued support played a vital role in the successful execution of the programme.

About Physicians Association for Nutrition (PAN) India

PAN India is a non-profit professional organisation committed to advancing evidence-based nutrition in medical education, clinical practice, and public health. Through education, research, and policy engagement, PAN India works to integrate nutrition as a core component of disease prevention and treatment in India.

