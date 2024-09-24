Park+ Research Labs goes live, aims to deliver actionable, data driven insights to the Indian automobile industry

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 24: Park+, India's SuperApp for car owners, today announced the launch of Park+ Research Labs, a data-driven service, aimed at empowering Indian automobile ecosystem stakeholders to identify actionable insights, to unlock business value. Park+ Research Labs will play a pivotal role in creating a direct channel between Indian car owners and stakeholders to understand ownership experiences, demands, trends and identify gaps, which can be addressed on priority. The Park+ Advantage: * Today, Park+ hosts India's largest community of verified car users- 2 Cr+ strong. In short, every third car on Indian roads is now on the Park+ App.

* Additionally Park+ plays a pivotal role in the car ownership journey by providing - daily car washing services, digital car test drive bookings, FASTag purchase/recharge, sale/purchase of second hand cars, car loans, discover/book car parking spots, buy discounted petrol and much more.

* Essentially Park+ is at the heart of the car ownership ecosystem and helps the core service providers includi Auto OEMs, car insurers, after sales service providers, maintenance providers, car dealers and banks to serve the end user in a seamless manner.

Park+ Research Labs will capitalize on its robust community of car owners and provide a unique opportunity for OEM's/dealers/service centers/ancillary services, to delve further into the minds of Indian car buyers. Blending data, user insights and customer feedback Park+ Research Labs will be optimally poised to deliver data delight to all auto-stakeholders. Digital first surveys will be at the center of Park+ Research Labs, offering clients a deep dive into- car ownership patterns, real world feedback, buying decision funnels and authentic engagement.

Commenting on the launch of Park+ Research Labs, Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+, said, "At Park+ we have always been committed to chasing and delivering both customer and business partner delight. We today host India's largest community of verified car users and want to ensure that the Indian automobile stakeholders receive authentic data driven insights from genuine car owners. As part of this strategy we have launched Park+ Research Labs a data driven, actionable insights platform to empower OEM's/dealers/service centers/ancillary services to unlock business value and understand their customer better. Equipping the Indian automobile industry with this sophisticated tool to decode the complexities of car ownership and consumer behaviour in India, we believe this initiative will redefine how the Indian automotive industry approaches consumer research, setting a new benchmark for innovation and precision in understanding market dynamics."

As the automotive landscape evolves, Park+ Research Labs is set to become an indispensable resource for OEM's/dealers/service centers/ancillary services, to understand and meet the dynamic needs of Indian car owners. Leaning on Park+'s vast user base and advanced data analytics, Park+ Research Labs aims to become an indispensable partner to the Indian automobile industry.

