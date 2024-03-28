Partnership for Progress: The Akshaya Patra Foundation and Round Table India Unite for Philanthropy

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 28: The Akshaya Patra Foundation, implementing partners of the PM Poshan program, has announced a partnership with Round Table India, an organization aimed at promoting service, fellowship, and goodwill in national and international affairs.

The partnership aims to enhance awareness of the foundation's mission, goals and efforts and mobilize fiscal support for the sustenance and growth of the PM Poshan program. It will further create opportunities for members of Round Table & Ladies Circle India community to channelize their philanthropic interests to support under-served communities, and leverage the intellectual, network capital of the Round Table & Ladies Circle India community to improve efficiency & impact of the foundation's interventions.

This significant collaboration was inaugurated in the presence of the Chief Guest, Dr. Prakash GC, IAS, Secretary, Government of India, and presided over by Anant Arora, Chief Sustainability & Communication Officer of The Akshaya Patra Foundation

Speaking on the partnership, Shridhar Venkat, CEO, The Akshaya Patra, said, "The Akshaya Patra Foundation is committed to enhancing engagement and support through strategic partnerships, like our new collaboration with Round Table India and Ladies Circle India. This alliance strengthens our mission to promote education, nutrition, and empowerment for children, amplifying our efforts to foster impactful, community-driven change. Together, we're dedicated to nurturing the holistic well-being of children, ensuring their potential is fully realized."

Dr. Karthik Narayan R, Chairman, Round Table 3, said, "This partnership represents a landmark convergence of shared visions and values, aiming to amplify our collective impact on society. We are committed to leveraging this synergy to make a substantial difference in the lives of the beneficiaries, aligning our resources and expertise towards a future where no child goes hungry."

To ensure appropriate coordination and synchronized efforts, key stakeholders from partner organizations would convene on a periodic basis. Additionally, the establishment of a dedicated sub-committee, comprising selected members from both entities, is recommended to maintain concentrated focus, foster active participation, and devise a strategic plan of action with clearly defined benchmarks. The organizations will also organize joint-events and get-togethers, to ensure that the objective of accelerating & amplifying social impact is achieved,

The foundation runs the world's largest community meal programme, and has recently announced the tripling of their feeding capacity from 1500 in 2001 to 2.2 million in 2023. Through this partnership, the foundation aims to strengthen its efforts towards their goal of feeding 3 million children by 2025.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation that strives to address classroom hunger and malnutrition in India. By implementing the Mid-Day Meal Scheme in Government and Government-aided schools, Akshaya Patra aims to fight hunger and, at the same time, bring children to school. Since 2000, Akshaya Patra has worked towards reaching out to children with wholesome food every single school day. The Foundation is continuously leveraging technology to cater to millions of children. Its state-of-the-art kitchens have become a subject of study and attract curious visitors from around the world.

In partnership with the Government of India and various State Governments and the inestimable support of many philanthropic donors and well-wishers, Akshaya Patra has grown from humble beginnings serving just 1,500 school children across five schools to becoming the world's largest (not-for-profit run) mid-day meal programme, serving wholesome food to over 2.0 million children from 24,082 schools across 16 states and 2 union territory in India.

For more details www.akshayapatra.org.

