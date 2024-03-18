Parul Sevashram Hospital Achieves Significant Milestone with 500,000 Surgical Procedures

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], March 18: Parul Sevashram Hospital, an esteemed beacon of healthcare excellence, proudly announces a monumental accomplishment: completing 500,000 successful surgical procedures. This figure is not just a number; it represents the hospital's relentless effort, expertise, and commitment to enhancing the well-being of countless individuals across the communities it serves.

Among these procedures, over 200,000 major and minor surgeries have been performed, alongside 150,000 orthopaedic and joint replacements, 80,000 obstetrics and gynaecological surgeries, 50,000 neurosurgeries, 20,000 cardiac surgeries, and 10 kidney transplants. Each of these numbers represents lives impacted, stories rewritten, and hope restored. It's a testament to the tireless dedication of the hospital's medical team and their unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch healthcare.

Pursuing the Highest Standards in Healthcare

Since its inception in 2012, Parul Sevashram Hospital, a NABH-accredited institution, has been at the forefront of delivering healthcare services that are both accessible and of high quality. With a facility that houses over 750 beds and a team of dedicated professionals of 125+ doctors supported by a team of over 450 nursing and paramedical staff towards the best possible management & care, the hospital's mission has always been centered on providing exceptional care to its patients.

Celebrating the achievement, Dr Geetika Patel- Medical Director, Parul Sevashram Hospital said, "Our journey at Parul Sevashram Hospital has been guided by a steadfast commitment to elevate healthcare standards and make meaningful differences in the lives we touch. Reaching the 500,000 surgical milestone isn't just a number--it represents half a million stories of resilience, hope, and our collective endeavour towards a healthier tomorrow.

Transforming Lives Through Expertise

The achievement of 500,000 surgical procedures underscores the hospital's operational excellence and the proficient use of advanced medical technologies. Parul Sevashram Hospital's range of surgeries spans various specialities, showcasing the diverse expertise available within the institution. Its healthcare excellence is underscored by numerous accolades, including the prestigious Leading Hospital in the Western Zone award at the National Healthcare Excellence Awards, hosted by APAC News Network in New Delhi during the National Healthtech Innovation Conclave. Additionally, the hospital received the AHPI Award 2024 in Vadodara and Gandhinagar for its excellence in digital health. In 2023, it was honored with the title of Best Medical Health Institute of India by Knowledge Review. Furthermore, Parul Sevashram Hospital received the Certificate of Distinction in Stroke Innovation and Excellence at the VOH Stroke Excellence and Innovation Award 2023 in Gandhinagar.

Enhancing Healthcare Accessibility

Parul Sevashram Hospital's impact extends beyond the operating room. Its dedication to healthcare accessibility for all is evident in its initiatives, such as the adoption of paperless systems and other technological advancements that streamline patient care processes. These efforts improve the efficiency of healthcare delivery and enhance the patient experience, making quality healthcare more accessible to a broader community.

As Parul Sevashram Hospital celebrates this milestone, it remains committed to its goal of "Health for all." With plans for further expansion and the continuous adaptation of innovative healthcare solutions, the hospital is set to keep transforming lives and improving the quality of healthcare for individuals and communities alike.

In conclusion, Parul Sevashram Hospital's achievement of 500,000 surgical procedures is a testament to its professionalism, expertise, and commitment to making a difference in the lives of people. It marks a significant step in the hospital's journey toward healthcare excellence, underscoring its role as a pivotal healthcare provider. With an expert and experienced team of doctors, state-of-the-art operation theaters, and round-the-clock emergency services, Parul Sevashram Hospital continues to uphold its reputation for delivering high-quality care and maintaining patient safety.

To get more information, please visit: https://www.parulsevashramhospital.com/

