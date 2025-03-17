Parul University and Intuitive Data Solutions (IDS) Collaborate to Establish Centre of Excellence in Blockchain Technology

SMPL

New Delhi [India], March 17: In a landmark initiative to drive innovation and academic excellence in blockchain technology, Parul University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IDS (Intuitive Data Solutions) to establish a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence in Blockchain Technology.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Manish Pandya, Registrar of Parul University, and Sudharshan Reddy Minumula, CEO of IDS, during a formal ceremony held at the university campus. The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Aravind Voruganti, Global Vice President of IDS; Sunil Yadavalli, Head of Business Partnerships at IDS; along with Dr. Amit P. Ganatra, Provost (VC) of Parul University; Dr. Vipul Vekariya, Dean - Faculty of Engineering & Principal, PIET at Parul University; Dr. Swapnil M. Parikh, Principal PIT; Dr. Bela Shah, Asst. Professor; other faculty; and students of Parul University.

This strategic collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by fostering research, skill development, and real-world use cases of blockchain along with AI and the Metaverse. The Centre of Excellence will serve as a hub for knowledge-sharing, training, and innovation, providing thousands of students and researchers with hands-on experience in blockchain solutions and applications, ultimately benefiting the broader technology ecosystem.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Amit P. Ganatra emphasized the importance of integrating cutting-edge technologies into the academic framework. "This partnership will empower our students with industry-relevant skills, opening new avenues for innovation and entrepreneurship in blockchain technology while making a lasting impact on the digital landscape of Gujarat and beyond," he stated.

Sudharshan Reddy Minumula, CEO of IDS, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration. "At IDS, we are committed to fostering blockchain adoption at scale, and this Centre of Excellence will enable students to gain deep insights and practical experience, preparing them for the evolving demands of the digital economy while strengthening the blockchain ecosystem," he remarked.

Speaking on the establishment of the lab, Aravind Voruganti, Global Vice President, Blockchain at IDS, stated that the Centre of Excellence at Parul University, Gujarat, is one of the Applied Blockchain Centres under the Bharat Blockchain University Industry Cluster (UIC). Integrated with the Bharat Blockchain Network (https://bharatblockchain.io/), this centre aims to drive research, development, and innovation with a strong sectoral focus on healthcare. Strengthening this initiative, the B-ON portal will offer students access to global certifications, a job board, a developer community, events, and decentralized application (DApp) templates for student startups, he added.

This Centre of Excellence at Parul University will offer specialized training programs, workshops, and certification courses in emerging technologies. It will also facilitate research projects and industry collaborations, positioning the university as a leading institution in blockchain education and innovation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)