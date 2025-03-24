PATH Recharge launches India's premiere way-side-amenity in collaboration with Village Food Courts

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 24: PATH India Ltd., one of country's leading highway infrastructure company, manages their highway retail business through their wholly owned subsidiary PATH Recharge Pvt. Ltd. and has launched India's premiere Way side amenity on NHAI's Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Village Food Courts Pvt. Ltd. (VFC), an expert in food court operations and F & B retailing, is the operator for the food court retail business.

EPE is one of the most promising highway corridors of the country connecting major cities & industrial projects, such as - Noida International Airport, Sonipat - Palwal and KMP Expressway. This strategically located 'world class highway pit stop' has opened its doors to travelers. The facility is stacked with safety & convenience features designed to elevate the travel experience with services catering to private and commercial commuters, alike.

This expansive facility addresses the growing demand for safe, modern, and hygienic rest stops, offering host of amenities including fuel stations, food courts, convenience store, EV charging stations, dhabas, truckers' accommodations, mechanic shop, medical room and more. Offering a hygienic clean rest room experience at par with best urban malls, every aspect of the site has been thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of the modern traveler.

Future Ready - EV Travel Made Easy

In response to the growing adoption of electric vehicles, the facility is equipped with high-speed EV charging stations for private vehicles and is fully ready to accommodate any future EV charging requirement of commercial transport. These charging points are designed to accommodate a variety of EV models, reducing wait times and enabling seamless travel.

"PATH Recharge is committed to developing a sustainable highway-retail experience desired by the Eco-conscious travelers. Our WSA portfolio is designed to support EV charging, water conservation, and waste management. We are currently working to include solar power efficiencies, in our projects. With our expertise in highway construction and our partnerships for managing the retail businesses, we are confident in the long-term success of our EPE project." said Saksham Agrawal, Director, PATH Recharge.

A Culinary & Convenience Paradise for All

EPE WSA showcases a perfect blend of international and regional cuisines. The F & B brands including leading QSR chains like KFC, Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee have started operations, serving amazing burgers, pizzas and coffee. The food court celebrates regional culinary diversity with VFC house-brands; Gateway of Punjab, Gateway of South & Chatpata Eats promising fresh food that is cooked live. Whether you're craving a hearty paneer butter masala, spicy Chettinad dosa, or tangy street food chaats, there's something for everyone. Chocolate Mart offers a wide variety of premium confectionery, daily needs, personal hygiene and travel-electronics products.

"This facility is not just a pit stop, it's a destination in itself. With a shared vision of PATH and VFC, our aim was to create a modern space where people from all walks of life can find something that resonates with their requirements for ensuring a comfortable highway travel. We have developed a retail space at par with urban malls. While being mindful of the challenges of our retail partners, we have also created staff accommodation. We see wayside amenities as the next big thing for the growth of F & B retail in the country." Alok Pandey, Co-Founder, Village Food Courts.

Designed for Comfort and Convenience

The amenities at the site go far beyond food and fuel. A special focus has been placed on maintaining cleanliness and sanitation standards to provide a safe environment for all visitors. Families and solo travelers can take advantage of shaded seating areas, ample parking, and child-friendly zones that make stopping here a stress-free experience.

For long-haul truck drivers, the facility features dedicated accommodations designed to offer a comfortable and affordable resting place after long hours on the road. These accommodations include clean sleeping quarters, shower facilities, and a small recreation area, ensuring that drivers are well-rested and rejuvenated before continuing their journeys. With on-site mechanic shop, any vehicle breakdown or minor repair-maintenance can be addressed quickly.

A Vision for Modern Travel

As road infrastructure in the region expands, the opening of this WSA reflects a broader commitment to enhancing travel experiences. The EPE serves as a key artery connecting multiple cities and states, and this facility complements that connectivity with a range of services that meet global standards.

This is a step toward re-imagining what wayside amenities can be. It is a blend of convenience with comfort and added with a touch of indulgence to make every traveler's journey memorable. The goal is to set a benchmark for similar facilities across the country.

Although recently opened, the facility has already garnered rave reviews from early visitors. Travelers have praised the cleanliness, diverse food options, and the overall convenience offered at the site. Whether you're embarking on a long journey or just passing through EPE-WSA, PATH Recharge and Village Food Courts invite you to experience a whole new level of highway retail.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)