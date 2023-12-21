Pavana Dhanyakumar Won the "Top Asia Universe 2023' title at the Woman of the Universe Pageant

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 21: Pavana Dhanyakumar recently made waves on the international stage as she proudly represented India in the Woman of the Universe pageant that was held in Dubai by Mrs Universe Ltd. The prestigious competition witnessed participation from 63 accomplished women representing 58 different countries, hailing from diverse backgrounds and excelling in various fields, all vying for the coveted title that symbolize excellence and grace.

This historic event marked the first time a mother and daughter duo from Japan participated together, adding a unique touch to the global celebration of womanhood. The competition, judged on overall personality, contributions to society and their respective fields, as well as grace and beauty, embraced the achievements of every participant.

Outshining her competitors, Pavana Dhanyakumar won the esteemed title of "Top Asia Universe 2023," making her country proud, a recognition that underscores her exceptional qualities and undeniable presence on the global platform. Adding another layer of significance to her national costume, Pavana adorned a lotus flower, representing India's national flower and serving as a powerful symbol of hope. In the midst of global crises and conflicts, the lotus bloom epitomizes resilience, purity, and the promise of a brighter future.

In addition to her remarkable victory, Pavana Dhanyakumar also secured the title of "Best Evening Gown" for her gown designed by Anjum Azez, a celestial masterpiece inspired by the night sky and dedicated to India's successful space missions, particularly Chandrayaan-3. Her gown, intricately designed with hues of blue, pink, and grey, not only symbolizes the vast cosmos but also pays homage to the achievements of Chandrayaan-3, encapsulating the spirit of India's space exploration endeavors.

The schedule of events for the Woman of the Universe pageant was planned to ensure a diverse and enriching experience for all participants:

* Day 1 - Greet and Meet: The pageant started with a warm and welcoming atmosphere, allowing participants to acquaint themselves with each other.

* Day 2 - Forum Discussion on Tolerance and Cultural Diversity: Participants engaged in meaningful discussions, fostering an understanding of tolerance and celebrating the rich cultural diversity represented at the pageant.

* Day 3 - Yacht Party with Local Press Meet and Interaction: The glamour extended to a luxurious yacht party, providing an opportunity for participants to interact with the local press while enjoying a picturesque setting.

* Day 4 - Desert Safari Photoshoot: Amidst the breathtaking landscapes, participants embarked on a captivating desert safari, capturing the essence of the competition through a uniquely styled photoshoot.

* Day 5 - Rehearsals and Interviews: A day dedicated to preparations, participants honed their skills in rehearsals and engaged in insightful interviews, ensuring they were poised and ready for the grand finale.

* Day 6 - Grand Finale: The culmination of the pageant, where participants showcased their grace and beauty, vying for the coveted titles in a spectacular grand finale.

In response to her recent triumph, Pavana shared, "I was truly touched by the outpouring support from India after winning the Mrs Top Asia Universe title. I got support and encouragement from my family throughout, especially from my kids and husband, who have been my biggest strength. Messages and greetings flooded in creating a sense of shared pride. It's truly heartwarming to know that people appreciate and celebrate with you and it's a matter of immense pride to represent India on a global stage."

She further added, "My National Director, Veena Jain, stood by my side as a steadfast pillar of strength, offering guidance and unwavering support at every step of the way. Additionally, the training I received under the expertise of Nikitha Tanwani and Lekh Uthaiah at Conquer in India thoroughly prepared me for this incredible journey."

Pavana's journey began with her victory in the National Pageant, where she stood out as the epitome of beauty and talent, earning the privilege to represent India on the international stage. Her remarkable journey at the Mrs. Universe pageant reflects not only her individual triumph but also the strength and unity of women from around the world, brought together by a shared commitment to excellence and grace.

For more information, please visit - https://www.instagram.com/pavanadhanyakumar?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA==

