People Matters Elevates Pushkaraj Bidwai as New CEO to Propel Next Phase of Growth with Strategic Support from Mynavi Corporation

VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 13: People Matters, the fastest-growing media platform and community for HR and Talent leaders in India and APAC, today announced a leadership transition following its complete acquisition by Mynavi Corporation, one of Japan's largest HR companies. Pushkaraj Bidwai, one of the founding members and previously Chief Business Officer at People Matters, has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board of Directors. He succeeds Ester Martinez, the Founder & CEO, who has decided to step down after 15 successful years to explore personal interests. This transition marks a new chapter for People Matters, one that promises accelerated growth and deeper engagement with the People and Work community across Asia. Building on the strong foundation established by Ester Martinez, the full backing from Mynavi will further enable People Matters to serve its vibrant community of over 500,000 HR and talent leaders. The acquisition positions the company to accelerate its growth plans, leveraging synergies between the two organizations to introduce new initiatives, expand its reach, and bolster its leadership in the People and Work industry. Additionally, this will enable People Matters' loterm team members, who have been integral to the company's growth, to exercise their ESOP rights and benefit through the cash out.

Kazumasa Yoshida, a Director for Global Business of Mynavi Corporation, said, "We have long admired the work and impact of People Matters in the People and Work community, and we extend our gratitude to Ester for her remarkable leadership and dedication over the past 15 years, which have elevated the company to the strong position it holds today. With Pushkar succeeding, we have full confidence in his leadership and vision to spearhead this next phase of growth, drawing on his deep understanding of the market and commitment to excellence. With this full acquisition, we are committed to providing the resources and enablement needed for People Matters to scale to new heights and expand its footprint across APAC while continuing to operate as an independent media and community business."

Pushkaraj Bidwai, who takes on the role of the CEO, has been instrumental in driving key strategic initiatives and expanding the People Matters brand beyond India in his previous role as the Chief Business Officer. Since 2017, he has successfully led the brand's entry into six new countries, bringing a global perspective to the organization's growth. As one of the founding members, Pushkaraj has shaped the company's vision and has been preparing for this leadership role as part of a strategic succession plan. Now, with Mynavi's support, he is set to lead People Matters into its next chapter of innovation and community impact. With plans for expansion into new markets, his goal is to position People Matters as the nerve center for the people and work industry across APAC.

Commenting on his elevation, Pushkaraj Bidwai said, "Ester's leadership has firmly established People Matters as a trusted platform for HR and talent leaders. I am honored to succeed her and build on this legacy as we embark upon the People Matters 3.0 journey. With strong support from Mynavi Corporation, I am excited to realize our ambitious plans for expansion into new markets and new initiatives to strengthen our position as the preferred platform for HR and talent leaders across APAC. Our loterm vision is to transform People Matters into a global brand that leverages technology, data, and AI to elevate the People and Work industry worldwide."

Commenting on the development, Ester Martinez said, "I am incredibly proud of what we have built at People Matters over the last 15 years. I believe the company is in excellent hands with Pushkar, who has been an integral part of our team and intimately understands the needs of our community. His deep industry knowledge combined with his extensive experience in running and scaling a media business will drive the company's continued success."

As People Matters looks to the future, it will build on its strong foundation to expand its influence, deliver greater value to its community, and shape the evolving landscape of HR and talent management, all while staying true to its mission of empowering leaders and driving industry transformation.

About People Matters:

People Matters is APAC's largest People & Work media and community platform. Over the last 15 years, the brand has built knowledge and learning experience-led initiatives that enable over 500K HR & Talent leaders to become the answer daily. People Matters helps leaders connect the dots through its Content media websites, Social channels, Conferences, Research initiatives & Insight tools. Its flagship TechHR conference is Asia's largest HR and Work Tech initiative.

