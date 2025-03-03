Philips Launches Revolutionary Microgrind Technology with their latest HL7773 Mixer Grinder - Enables Consumers to Grind even a Single Pepper!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 3: Versuni India, a leading home appliance company and home to legacy brands Philips Domestic Appliances and Preethi, has once again redefined the kitchen experience with the launch of its groundbreaking MicroGrind Technology in the Philips HL7773 Mixer Grinder range. Celebrity Chef and brand ambassador Ranveer Brar unveiled the HL7773 Mixer Grinder range at an exclusive event in Delhi, showcasing its cutting-edge innovation that allows users to grind even a single pepper with unmatched precision. Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern households, the appliance redefines spice and paste preparation with its advanced technology.

MicroGrind Technology is designed to empower consumers to create small quantities of fresh masalas or pastes effortlessly, ensuring an authentic and flavorful cooking experience. The HL7773 Mixer Grinder range is equipped with specially engineered grinding modes tailored to diverse culinary requirements:

* Coarse Mode - Ideal for crushing spices and achieving a textured grind.

* Fine Mode - Ensures smooth masalas and pastes for everyday cooking.

* Superfine Mode - Delivers the finest consistency required for delicate recipes.

In addition to precision grinding, Philips introduces an industry-first Clean Mode, allowing for quick and effortless cleaning of jars without the need for rigorous scrubbing, ensuring hygiene and convenience.

Powered by a robust 800W turbo motor, the HL7773 Mixer Grinder guarantees lump-free grinding with a smooth consistency, making it an indispensable addition to every modern kitchen.

Speaking on the launch, Gulbahar Taurani, CEO & MD, Versuni India, said "We have always been committed to making everyday life easier for consumers, and the introduction of the revolutionary MicroGrind Technology in our new Philips Mixer Grinder is a testament to that. Designed to address the evolving needs of modern households, this innovation ensures that consumers can easily grind in smaller quantities, enabling an effortless and seamless cooking experience. With features like multiple grinding modes and an industry-first Clean Mode, we continue to deliver smart, high-performance appliances that simplify kitchen tasks and enhance culinary creativity."

With an unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Philips boasts the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 59%, significantly ahead of competitors, reinforcing its market leadership and consumer trust.

Speaking at the launch, Celebrity Chef and brand ambassador Ranveer Brar shared, "In cooking, less is often more--especially when it comes to spices. The Philips HL7773 Mixer Grinder, powered by MicroGrind Technology, proves that even a single peppercorn can make a world of difference. Freshly ground spices elevate flavors in a way that pre-ground powders simply can't. This innovation allows home chefs to grind only what they need, ensuring maximum freshness and aroma in every dish. With its precision grinding modes and effortless cleaning, it's not just about convenience--it's about bringing authenticity and control back to the kitchen."

The new Philips Mixer Grinder range with MicroGrind Technology is now available at leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms across India, offering home chefs a seamless blend of precision, convenience, and powerful performance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)