PhysicsWallah Hosts Vijay Mahotsav 2025 to Celebrate Student Success

New Delhi [India], December 24: Education company PhysicsWallah (PW) recently hosted Vijay Mahotsav 2025, a student-focused result celebration event aimed at recognising the academic achievements of its learners across various competitive exam categories.

The event saw participation from students who prepared for various competitive examinations through PhysicsWallah's academic ecosystem and went on to secure admissions to institutions such as AIIMS, IITs, and various government colleges, reflecting the organisation's academic approach and focus on learning outcomes. Students were felicitated during the event and provided an opportunity to share their preparation journeys, offering insights and motivation to peers who are currently preparing for their examinations.

Faculty members from both JEE and NEET verticals were present at the Vijay Mahotsav event. Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, who was also present during the event, said, "I congratulate every student present here for the results they have achieved through sustained effort and discipline. Their journeys can serve as a source of motivation for students who are currently preparing for these competitive examinations. Over the years, outcomes in such exams were often concentrated in a few education hubs. Our effort has been to make academic support more accessible, and it is encouraging to see students from different parts of the country achieving results and progressing based on their preparation."

Vijay Mahotsav brought together students, faculty, and mentors, collectively recognising academic milestones achieved through sustained effort.

