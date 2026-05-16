PhysicsWallah Students Score Above 99% Across Science, Commerce & Humanities in CBSE Class 12 Boards 2026

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16: PhysicsWallah (PW) students secured above 99% in the CBSE Class 12 Board Examinations 2026, the results of which were announced this week. The students stood out among the more than 17 lakh candidates who appeared for the exams this year.

The top performers included Sonakshi Goyal, who secured 99.6% in the Science stream, along with Priya Palbabu, scoring 99.4% in Commerce and Kristi Chauhan, who got 99.2% in the Humanities stream, among other students. These three students achieved notable scores while maintaining academic consistency alongside balancing co-curricular activities.

Sharing their experiences, Sonakshi said, "Consistent preparation, regular practice, and guidance from my school teachers and the faculty at PhysicsWallah (PW) helped me immensely in achieving a good score." Kristi shared, "During my preparation, I followed a disciplined approach and a structured study plan to stay on track. I am grateful for the constant support of my family, friends, school teachers, and Samir Sir from PW, who kept me motivated throughout the journey." Priya added, "Regular revision, along with solving sample papers and PYQs from PW, played a key role in helping me achieve a good percentage."

Speaking on the results, Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, said, "We are proud of all our students who appeared for the exams and truly appreciate their dedication and hard work. These results reflect their consistency and discipline, and we are glad to have been able to support them in their academic journey. Our students' achievements always feel like a shared milestone, and we wish them continued success ahead."

In 2026, a total of 17,80,365 students registered for the exam, out of which 17,68,968 appeared and 15,07,109 students passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 85.20 per cent. This year, girls performed better than boys by 6.73 percentage points. The board examinations were held from February 17 to April 10, followed by evaluation and result declaration.

About PhysicsWallah

PhysicsWallah Limited (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to facilitate education through online, offline and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2014, PW now offers education to students through its native app, tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres, and YouTube channels. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, coaching for higher education, and facilitating education abroad, with programmes available in multiple vernacular languages.

PhysicsWallah Limited was listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (Bombay Stock Exchange) on November 18, 2025.

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