Pilloo AI Launched as India's First Voice-Based Billing & Accounting AI Agent for Small and Medium Businesses launched by Andhra Pradesh CM

Andhra Pradesh [India], February 5: Pilloo AI, India's first voice-based billing and accounting AI agent designed for small and medium businesses, was officially launched in the presence of the Honourable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu. The launch marks a significant milestone in bringing accessible, AI-driven financial tools to entrepreneurs and MSMEs across the country.

The launch event was held at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat and was attended by CS Vijayanand (IAS), MLA and former Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao, Muthavarapu Suresh, and Ram Mohan, Co-founder of Pilloo AI, along with investors of Pilloo AI.

Pilloo AI allows business owners to create invoices, record transactions, fetch reports, and manage accounts simply by speaking in their own native language, without accounting expertise or complex software. Designed for simplicity and speed, the app is aimed at helping users save time and reduce manual effort.

"Pilloo AI is a strong example of how technology can make everyday business simpler. Tools like this will help small businesses and entrepreneurs manage their finances easily, improve transparency, and support Andhra Pradesh's vision of digital growth and ease of doing business," said CM Naidu.

During the event, the Chief Minister also commanded the generation of the first invoice on Pilloo AI, demonstrating how natural language conversations can instantly translate into real business actions.

Sai Praneeth G, Founder of Pilloo AI, added "At Pilloo AI, our goal is to remove the fear and complexity around billing and accounting for small businesses. By using AI and interactive conversations, we want every entrepreneur to manage their business confidently and grow faster, while supporting Andhra Pradesh's and India's journey towards a digitally empowered economy."

"Millions of small business owners still rely on manual records because existing systems are expensive, complex, and intimidating. Pilloo AI is built to change that by allowing anyone to run their business finances using simple voice conversations, without screens, paperwork, or dependency on intermediaries." added Ram Mohan Locharla, Co-founder of Pilloo AI.

By replacing complexity with conversation, Pilloo AI is laying the foundation for a future where businesses run on voice, not paperwork. Designed for scale and inclusion, the platform is set to empower millions of entrepreneurs across India and beyond.

About Pilloo AI

Pilloo AI is an AI-powered billing and accounting agent developed by Pilloo AI Private Limited, headquartered in Andhra Pradesh. The app enables users to record daily transactions such as sales and payments, access clear business reports including balance sheets, receivables, and payables, and automate purchase and bank transaction entries by uploading bills and bank statements for instant data extraction. Built around natural, conversational interactions, Pilloo AI removes the need for technical or accounting knowledge. Currently available in five Indian languages, the platform is designed to scale to over 50 languages globally.

