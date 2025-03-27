PingCAP Strengthens their Commitment to Database Innovation in India with TiDB User Day 2025

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 27: PingCAP, powering open-source distributed SQL database TiDB, reaffirmed its commitment to driving database innovation in India by hosting the inaugural TiDB User Day India 2025 in Bengaluru on 26th March 2025. As India becomes one of the fastest-growing markets for TiDB, the event served as a forum to honour the contribution of TiDB in India. The event brought together technology leaders, database professionals, and industry innovators to explore real-world use cases, best practices, and the future of distributed databases in India's rapidly evolving digital landscape. By recognizing the role of its users and partners, TiDB aims to further empower Indian enterprises with scalable and innovative solutions to accelerate digital transformation in the country.

The event highlighted TiDB's growing adoption in India and its impact on powering next-generation applications. The summit featured insightful keynotes and panel discussions led by experts from Flipkart, Databricks, ElasticRun, Mydbops, and other leading organizations, covering topics such as scaling databases, performance optimization, and AI-driven innovations. Attendees engaged in deep-dive technical sessions, networking opportunities, and discussions on the evolving role of TiDB in modern data infrastructure. Demonstrations included a live TiDB Performance Tuning session for high concurrency workloads, coupled with special recognition of the open-source community members who actively contribute to TiDB's development and innovation. Awards were presented to community members for their significant contributions, exceptional knowledge, and passion. Over 200 attendees participated in person, reflecting the event's broad reach and the growing interest among TiDB customers and community members.

Commenting on the event, Bhanu Jamwal, Head of India Business at TiDB, stated, "India's rapid digital transformation is driving an unprecedented surge in data. Businesses need future-proof database solutions that can scale effortlessly while supporting real-time decision-making. TiDB's distributed architecture and HTAP capabilities position it as a game-changer for companies looking to modernize their data infrastructure. As part of our long-term vision for India, we are targeting a 5x revenue increase over the next three years, driven by expanding our local team, deepening partnerships with cloud providers like AWS and Google Cloud, and strengthening community engagement through workshops, training sessions, and hackathons."

Adding to this, Sunny Bains, Chief Architect at TiDB, said, "With the growing integration of RAG in AI applications to enhance accuracy, vector search has become a critical component. Traditional databases often fall short in supporting RAG-based applications. TiDB offers a unified system that seamlessly combines vector search capabilities with relational database features, eliminating the complexity of managing multiple databases. At TiDB User Day, we demonstrated how enterprises can leverage TiDB's vector search capabilities to optimize AI performance."

"TiDB has proven to be the missing piece in the scaling puzzle. This event provided a valuable opportunity to deepen our understanding of the product while allowing us to connect with other TiDB users to exchange insights on how distributed SQL can address the evolving data needs," added Ajit Pendse, Director, Technology, ElasticRun.

"TiDB User Day was a great experience--getting to hear from experts and fellow users about real-world challenges and solutions was really insightful. The hands-on sessions gave me a lot of ideas to take back to my team. It's always great to connect with the community and learn from each other," said Raj Suvariya, Software Engineer, Stripe.

As India accelerates towards a $1 trillion digital economy, TiDB remains committed to empowering businesses with cutting-edge distributed SQL technology. Through strategic partnerships, community-driven initiatives, and continuous innovation, TiDB is poised to become a cornerstone of India's data infrastructure, enabling enterprises to build for scale, optimize performance, and drive digital transformation.

For more information about the event, visit TiDB User Day India 2025.

PingCAP is the company behind TiDB, the most advanced open source, distributed SQL database. TiDB powers modern applications with a streamlined tech stack, elastic scaling, real-time analytics, and continuous access to data--all in a single database. With these advanced capabilities, growing businesses can focus on the future instead of complex data infrastructure management. Some of the world's largest companies across FinTech, eCommerce, Web3, and Gaming trust TiDB to handle their business-critical workloads. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PingCAP is backed by Sequoia Capital, GGV Capital, Access Technology Ventures, Coatue Management and others.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)