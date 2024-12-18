Piramal Realty delivers its first two towers in South Mumbai - Arav & Avyan at Piramal Aranya, Ranibaug

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Piramal Realty proudly announces two key milestones for its iconic project Piramal Aranya in Byculla - the delivery of its first two towers in South Mumbai, Avyan and Arav. The delivery of these two iconic towers with over 700 residences has set a new benchmark for luxury living in South Mumbai.

Tower Avyan features 2-4 bed luxury residences while Arav tower offers a range of 2-5 bed homes, seamlessly blending privacy with a vibrant community living experience. Furthermore, Arav being the tallest tower of Byculla with 72 habitable floors and rising 282 meters above the ground stands as a testament to modern architectural sophistication. Designed by Studio HBA London, Arav Tower's stunning double-height lobby sets a new standard for contemporary design and elegance. Residents of both the towers will enjoy expansive views of the eastern harbour and 60 acres of the lush Rani Baug botanical gardens underscoring Piramal Realty's commitment to providing serene, high-quality living spaces.

"The completion of Avyan and Arav, two architectural masterpieces reshaping South Mumbai's skyline, represents a proud milestone for Piramal Realty. Recognizing the demand for premium residences in Byculla, we designed living spaces that combine unmatched luxury with open spaces, breath-taking views, and excellent connectivity. From the tallest tower in Byculla, residents can enjoy some of the most spectacular views of South Mumbai. The overwhelming response to both towers reaffirms our vision of delivering a luxurious living experience in Byculla," said Mr. Abhijeet Maheshwari, CEO of Piramal Realty.

The connectivity enhancements around South Mumbai have only added to Aranya's appeal. Additionally, the 21.8 km Atal Setu sea bridge, located just ten minutes from Piramal Aranya, significantly cuts travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to a mere 20 minutes. Infrastructure projects such as the Coastal Road Extension, Sewri-Worli Elevated Corridor, and Eastern Freeway are further enhancing Byculla's connectivity, transforming it into a prime lifestyle destination. These advancements enable residents of Piramal Aranya to effortlessly commute to key locations like Nariman Point, Mahalaxmi Racecourse in South Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai.

Piramal Aranya has been meticulously built with renowned global partners, including 'L & T' for construction & 'HBA' and 'Make Architects' from London for interior design and architecture. The project features over 100,000 sq. ft. of resort-style amenities where residents enjoy double-height lobbies, rooftop observatory decks, state-of-the-art fitness centres with Technogym equipment, multi-sport courts and tranquil libraries. The towers' facade takes inspiration from Byculla's architectural heritage, honouring the area's legacy while setting new architectural standards. Thoughtfully designed L-shaped windows and dual-aspect apartments capture these panoramas, offering residents an exceptional connection to nature and city life.

Keeping nature at the core of its design, Aranya which translates to 'Forests' in Sanskrit, was conceptualised to create homes in complete harmony with nature. Aranya seamlessly converges modern architecture with Byculla's unique locale while co-existing with its natural elements.

