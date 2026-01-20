Piramal Realty Delivers Over 4,200 Homes, Translating Design Intent into Lived-in Communities

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, continues to strengthen its position as a design-led, delivery-focused residential developer, with a growing portfolio of delivered and lived-in communities across Mumbai.

With great design as the starting point of every development at Piramal Realty, every project is anchored in intent, imagination and a deep understanding of how residents live, evolve and belong within their homes. This design-led approach guides decisions from the earliest drawings to the final execution on ground, ensuring that what is envisioned is delivered fully and faithfully. Since commencing operations, the company has delivered over 4,200 homes across 21 towers and six projects, accounting for approximately 6.2 million sq. ft. of completed residential development and another 3,000 homes under construction, across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). These deliveries represent the transition from development concepts to functioning neighbourhoods, where homes are occupied, amenities are operational, and communities are actively lived in.

Commenting on the company's approach, Abhijeet Maheshwari, CEO, Piramal Realty, said, "Design for us, is meaningful only when it is realised on ground. From the first drawing to final handover, our focus has been on executing with discipline and responsibility, recognising that behind every home delivered is a family beginning a new chapter. What we imagine must be built, and what we promise must be delivered. Delivery is therefore not an outcome, but a commitment we take seriously. As an organisation, this means making disciplined choices and staying deeply involved from the conceptualization to delivery. It means respecting timelines, sweating the details and never losing sight of the end consumer."

The delivered portfolio spans large-format integrated developments as well as premium and luxury residential assets, including Piramal Aranya in Byculla--home to the India's 2nd tallest delivered residential tower, Piramal Mahalaxmi offering uninterrupted views of the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Piramal Revanta in Mulund, set beside Mumbai's largest green cover and Piramal Vaikunth, which uniquely integrates Thane's first ISKCON temple within a residential community. These developments are supported by fully delivered community infrastructure, including clubhouses, landscaped open spaces and shared lifestyle environments. Projects such as Piramal Agastya Corporate Park in Kurla and Karuna Sindhu in Worli further demonstrate the company's ability to apply a consistent design philosophy and disciplined execution across diverse commercial and residential formats.

In a residential market where buyer confidence is increasingly shaped by execution certainty, Piramal Realty's ability to translate thoughtful planning into completed developments has emerged as a defining strength. By sequencing launches alongside construction progress and maintaining a consistent focus on completion and handover, the company has built credibility as a developer that prioritises long-term trust and lived value over short-term positioning.

With a growing base of occupied developments and a robust pipeline under development, Piramal Realty remains focused on advancing its delivery roadmap, continuing to apply a methodical, disciplined approach to building communities that stand completed, functional, and enduring, guided by the belief that excellence is proven only when it stands complete.

