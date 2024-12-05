Piramal Realty Launches the "STORIES" Campaign for its Flagship Project Piramal Aranya, Byculla in South Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: Piramal Realty, a leading name in luxury real estate in Mumbai, proudly launches its latest campaign, 'Stories' -- a captivating series of short films that beautifully capture the essence of luxury living at its flagship project, Piramal Aranya at Rani Baug, Byculla. Through a captivating series of audio-visual narratives, the 'Stories' campaign celebrates the experiences, memories, and lifestyles of Piramal Aranya's residents, bringing to life the journey from concept to community. By exploring the relationship dynamics of a young couple, a father and daughter, and an independent working woman -- the 'Stories' campaign emphasizes not just the structures but the vibrant life and emotions that emanate from within.

The campaign celebrates the human side of real estate -- the emotions, aspirations, and journeys that culminate to a warm and beautiful place called 'home'. Piramal Aranya has crafted homes with precision, designed to nurture a sense of well-being and comfort. 'Stories' goes beyond marking the milestone of delivery; it celebrates the unique journeys of those who have chosen to call Piramal Aranya their home, transforming an aspirational vision into a stunning reality.

"Every home tells a unique tale--a story of love, growth, dreams, and togetherness. With our new campaign, 'Stories' we're celebrating the lives that make our developments so much more than just buildings--they're vibrant, thriving communities filled with heart," says, Kyron Dinshaw, Marketing & Commercial Head, Piramal Realty.

The 'Stories' campaign will be visible across digital, social and outdoor media showcasing a realistic glimpse into life at Piramal Aranya. At the heart of the campaign is a trilogy of meticulously crafted narratives, each exploring the theme of harmony -- a seamless balance between luxury and comfort, nature, architecture, and the thoughtful design that enhances everyday living.

Dinshaw added saying, "This campaign is not just about the homes we create but the people who breathe life into them. Through their eyes, you'll see how the spaces we create are more than just brick and mortar--they're places where dreams come alive, connections deepen, and memories are made."

The first film follows a young couple as they reflect on their journey from college sweethearts to homeowners. Their new home embodies the perfect balance of tranquillity and vibrancy offering them a peaceful retreat amidst the city's bustle. The second film portrays a heart-warming father-daughter moment where she joyfully welcomes him home, playing hide and seek around the spacious interiors. This story captures the innocence and joy of family life in a welcoming and expansive space. The third film features the life of a modern independent woman, highlighting how Piramal Aranya's amenities elevate her quality of life. From achieving fitness goals to unwinding with friends after work, her home seamlessly supports her dynamic and fulfilling lifestyle, enriching every aspect of her life.

Strategically located in South Mumbai at Byculla and offering breath-taking views of the verdant 60 acres of Rani Baug's botanical gardens, the Easter Harbour and the city's iconic skyline, Piramal Aranya was envisioned as a unique residential landmark combining the finest in architecture, design, and lifestyle. With this campaign, Piramal Realty aims to emphasize that Piramal Aranya is not just a structure of architectural splendour but a lively, thriving home to many who are now part of this prestigious community.

With the delivery of Avyan tower, Byculla's tallest tower - Arav now ready for occupancy and Ahan tower rising fast, the vibrant community at Piramal Aranya continues to flourish. The 'Stories' campaign is more than just a marketing campaign; it's an invitation to step into this new chapter of life, one that's filled with luxury, comfort and emotional fulfilment. The campaign will be showcased across platforms giving a wide audience the opportunity to experience the joy and comfort of living in one of South Mumbai's most sought-after luxury developments.

