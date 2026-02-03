Piramal Realty Unveils Its New Brand Campaign Emphasising Design Excellence and Delivery Commitment

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: Piramal Realty, a leading name in luxury real estate in Mumbai, has unveiled its latest corporate campaign, 'Design Led, Delivery Focused.', which brings together thoughtful design and disciplined execution as two inseparable pillars of the brand. The campaign reflects Piramal Realty's belief that meaningful design is conceived with delivery in mind, and that successful delivery faithfully realises the intent of design. Together, they translate architectural vision into well-crafted, functional spaces that residents can experience and rejoice in their everyday lives.

At the heart of the campaign is Piramal Realty's belief that great design is about purposeful use of space - enhancing everyday living, more than simply adding visual appeal.

That belief has shaped landmarks that now stand delivered across the city. India's second tallest residential tower delivered at Piramal Aranya, Byculla. Panoramic racecourse views open up as everyday living at Piramal Mahalaxmi. Thane's first ISKCON temple finds its place within a residential community at Piramal Vaikunth. Homes beside Mumbai's largest green cover - Sanjay Gandhi National Park now delivered at Piramal Revanta, Mulund. A state of the art corporate park and office spaces delivered at Piramal Agastya in Kurla.

Together, these examples underscore a consistent design philosophy grounded in usability, longevity, and lived experience. The campaign is backed by a strong execution record. Over the last two years, the company has delivered over 4,200 homes in 21 towers, spanning more than 6.2 million sq. ft. of developed area.

Speaking on the campaign, Abhijeet Maheshwari, CEO, Piramal Realty, said, "In Real estate, design is often spoken about as aspiration. We wanted to reframe this conversation around outcomes. At Piramal Realty, design excellence is meaningful only when it is delivered responsibly and experienced by residents. This campaign reflects our belief that smart design and disciplined delivery must go hand in hand. Because excellence is not proven in imagination--but in what finally stands delivered."

The campaign adopts a bold outdoor and digital-led visual language, integrating a distinctive ribbon motif seamlessly into Piramal Realty's delivered landmarks across Mumbai. A ribbon that symbolises the act of honouring a commitment with care and discipline. Rather than showcasing under-construction promises, the visuals anchor the brand narrative in completed, functioning developments, reinforcing the idea that Piramal Realty's story is built on what already delivered -- not what is yet to come.

In an industry where visibility is often driven by launches and future projections, Piramal Realty's campaign takes a differentiated stance. It places smartly designed, delivered spaces at the centre of its brand story. It reinforces a clear message - enduring trust in real estate is built not through announcements, but through design that works and delivery that endures.

