PlayboxTV Felicitated with The CSR Journal's Social Welfare and Growth Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20: PlayboxTV, the fourth-largest OTT aggregator in India, was honored with the Social Welfare and Growth Award for 'Entertainment for a Cause' at the 6th edition of The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2023. The accolade was presented by the Hon'ble Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh, and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, during the ceremony held at the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. Recognized for its significant contributions in the OTT and cable television industry, PlayboxTV's Founder & CEO, Aamir Mulani and Director Samson Jesudas, proudly accepted the award, marking a commendable achievement for the company.

PlayboxTV, featuring 23+ OTT apps and 500+ live channels has transformed how audiences consume content, reshaping the industry's landscape. With a network of over 50,000 cable operators, PlayboxTV supports small businesses and provides viewers with a comprehensive entertainment solution, offering a 360-degree experience.

On achieving this recognition, Aamir Mulani, Founder and CEO of PlayboxTV, says, "PlayboxTV has been a transformative force in the ever-evolving OTT and cable industry. In an era marked by challenges for traditional cable TV due to telecom giants, we offered a lifeline for growth and technological relevance. Empowering cable operators, PlayboxTV enabled them to diversify entertainment options - from OTT and podcasts to live learning, alongside traditional live TV channels. Our digital platform is now a key player in India's digital revolution, and the 'Entertainment for a Cause' recognition by The CSR Journal reflects our steadfast commitment to delivering top-notch services to viewers."

PlayboxTV goes beyond just content provision in delivering entertainment at the fingertips. It eliminates the inconvenience of multiple logins, streamlines user needs, and enhances productivity. Boasting over 1 million subscribers, this "Made in India" product aligns seamlessly with the vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat." Furthering its impact, PlayboxTV, in partnership with The CSR Journal, has introduced the Government of Maharashtra (CMO) channel on its app, facilitating nationwide connectivity and engagement.

Samson Jesudas, Director at PlayboxTV, says, "At PlayboxTV, we've always believed in the effectiveness of cable operators as the optimal distribution network to connect with the end customers. Customers prefer interacting with a human rather than an IVR (Interactive Voice Response) for service needs, and cable operators excel in delivering prompt and personalized services. However, they are losing business to major telcos due to their lag in adopting new technologies and modern content delivery methods, as well as a lack of Value Added Services (VAS). PlayboxTV aims to address this gap by utilizing the existing infrastructure of cable operators to offer aggregated OTT and IPTV services, intending to rejuvenate their business."

PlayboxTV is a One-Stop destination, offering seamless access to live TV channels and OTT platforms without the need for multiple subscriptions. Users can access PlayboxTV easily with a single sign-in on various devices, including Mobile, Laptop, Ordinary TV, and Smart TV. The platform boasts a robust distribution network covering the entire country and has plans to further enhance it to reach a broader consumer base.

