Plug It In, Watch It Work: How MetaNova AI Is Engineering the Future of Applied AI

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 1: In a world where AI often feels overhyped or out of reach, MetaNova AI is engineering intelligent solutions that plug into real business workflows and deliver results within days.

MetaNova AI is an Indian AI company based out of Hyderabad, backed by a team with decades of combined experience across India, the USA, UAE, and the EU. Together, they're building a growing AI ecosystem powered by intelligent agents that seamlessly automate processes and streamline operations, delivering immediate value across industries. MetaNova AI is driven by Sharath Bhavaraju and Manasvini Challa Bhavaraju's shared vision to solve real-world business problems with intelligent, plug-and-play solutions that deliver immediate impact.

"We've seen too many businesses stuck in endless AI demos and delays," says Sharath. "Our mission is simple -- make AI invisible, accessible, and useful from the moment it's live. No future roadmaps. Just real results, today."

4 Flagship Products in Beta. 99+ Intelligent Agents. One Expanding Ecosystem.

At the heart of MetaNova AI's approach is a modular AI operating system, where one solution often leads to discovering even more ways to automate and streamline business operations.

Currently, four flagship products are in closed beta, with select clients onboarded by Q4 2025 and a public launch in Q1 2026:

GymAlyze: Tracks workouts, posture, and progress using gym CCTV -- your invisible AI coach. MetaNova AI plans to expand into rehab facilities for AI-driven recovery.

ZettAI: Summarizes customer reviews and brand sentiment, delivering the customer's voice at that moment to CXOs. It uses sentiment analysis and machine learning to rank customer feedback for multi-chain or multi-outlet brands.

SevakAI: India's easiest-ever onboarding for maids, nannies, elder care, and drivers via WhatsApp in regional languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and many more.

PravaahAI: A one-stop shop for all your F & B needs, placing orders via WhatsApp for the easiest shopping and procurement experience in India.

These solutions are powered by an army intelligent agents, handling everything from sales automation to fraud detection. Plus, there's an army of 50+ agents ready to automate emails, onboarding, HR, and CRM, with another 99+ agents under development.

AI That Adapts to You -- Not the Other Way Around

MetaNova AI's approach is refreshingly practical: no custom infrastructure, no long setup times, no tech complexity. Whether it's a gym camera, an Excel sheet, or WhatsApp messages -- our AI agents plug in and start delivering immediate value.

This "plug it in and progress" mindset is already catching on with mid-sized businesses across India, the UAE, and beyond. Especially those who want real-world automation without the experimental tech.

Built with Focus. Scaling with the Right Strategic Allies.

Backed by a global team of AI engineers, data scientists, and experts, MetaNova AI operates across Hyderabad, Dubai, and Chicago, designing powerful and usable solutions.

Founder-funded by design, MetaNova AI has stayed lean and focused. Now, as traction grows and ecosystems expand, the company is selectively exploring strategic partnerships -- with organizations that bring not just capital, but experience, distribution, and domain depth to scale together.

"We're inviting strategic allies who align with our vision -- not just to invest, but to co-create the next chapter of intelligent operations," Manasvini adds.

What's Next: Applied AI Without the Noise

MetaNova AI is rapidly scaling with 4+ products in beta, 99+ intelligent agents live, and global demand soaring. Now is the time to experience the future of AI -- with immediate, game-changing results.

Ready to see AI in action?

Explore our solutions or book a live demo today and discover how MetaNova AI can transform your business -- no delays, no complexity.

Explore solutions or book a live demo:

www.MetaNovaAI.com/solutions

support@metanovaai.com

About MetaNova AI

MetaNova AI builds plug-and-play AI products and agents for fitness, hiring, education, and retail. With base in India and operations across India USA and UAE, MetaNova AI's growing ecosystem includes 99+ automation agents and 4+ domain-specific products, all built to deliver value from Day One -- without new hardware or complex integrations. Learn more at www.MetaNovaAI.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)