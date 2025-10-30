PointAI (Previously Try ND Buy) Secures Rs. 47 Crore in Pre-Series A Funding Led by Yali Capital

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 30: PointAI (previously Try ND Buy), a leading deep-tech company specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computer Vision, has successfully raised Rs. 47 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Yali Capital, Lip-Bu Tan (Chairman, Walden International) and Tremis Capital.

The company recently rebranded from Try ND Buy to PointAI to reflect its core technological foundation, a proprietary parallel AI architecture developed entirely in-house by its team of scientists and backed by 70+ global patents. The recent funding will enable PointAI to accelerate product innovation, expand its market presence, and strengthen its technological capabilities.

PointAI's technology delivers a 100% real-store shopping experience for online customers, allowing users to virtually try on products, mix and match, and even interact with a virtual salesperson in real time. Unlike conventional generative AI models, PointAI's platform can generate high-precision media outputs, including images, videos, and 3D assets, with B2B-grade accuracy, using significantly lower GPU resources and shorter processing times. Each media file can be rendered within 1-2 seconds, compared to several minutes required by traditional models, at a cost up to 90% lower than popular GenAI-based alternatives.

The company's client portfolio includes industry leaders such as Amazon SPN, Flipkart, Myntra, and most recently, it has gone live at Rakuten (Japan).

"Our transformation from Try ND Buy to PointAI marks a new chapter in our journey to redefine how people experience products and services online. At PointAI, we are building next-generation, simulation-based AI models that deliver accuracy and speed enabling instant, hyper-realistic experiences that bridge the gap between physical and digital retail. Yali Capital's investment reinforces our vision and fuels our mission to push the frontiers of AI and computer vision for the global e-commerce industry," said Nitin Vats, Founder and CEO, PointAI.

Ganapathy Subramaniam, Founder and Managing Partner of Yali Capital, added, "We are excited to partner with PointAI, a company that exemplifies solid scientific rigor and a strong deep-tech foundation. With innovative solutions and a growing client base, they are well-positioned for significant growth, and we look forward to supporting their journey."

"India's deep-tech ecosystem is advancing steadily, and PointAI's work in AI and computer vision represents a promising contribution backed by strong intellectual property. I'm excited to join the investors supporting PointAI alongside Yali Capital," said Lip-Bu Tan, Chairman Walden International.

PointAI's investors include Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder & CEO, PayTM) and Vinod Sood (Co-Founder, Hughes Systique). The company is headquartered in Noida with overall ~10 million funding.

PointAI (Prev Try ND Buy), is a leading technology company revolutionizing the online shopping experience through its cutting-edge virtual try-on solutions. The PointAI platform allows e-commerce companies, brands, and small sellers to create catalog images and videos, offer fitting and recommendation solutions, and build 3D, AI-based agentic shopping and virtual sales assistants, all in an automated manner. Brands and e-commerce companies can onboard the PointAI platform to access its complete suite of products.

Yali Capital is a Bengaluru-based venture capital firm focused on early-stage deep-tech startups across sectors such as AI, semiconductors, robotics, aerospace, genomics and smart manufacturing. Launched in 2024, the firm aims to identify and nurture ideas poised to lead the next wave of global innovation, with a particular emphasis on India's deep-tech ecosystem. With a combined experience of over 60 years in the deep-tech domain, the Yali Capital team brings deep expertise and strategic guidance to its portfolio companies.

