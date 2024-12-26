Policybazaar's Assured Delivery Program hits 100 garages milestone, expands to 87 cities across India

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], December 26: Policybazaar, one of India's leading insurance platforms, recently hit a major milestone in its customer-first initiative, the Assured Delivery Program. The program is now operational in 100 garages across 87 cities nationwide. The 100th garage opens in Leh today, marking the initiative's reach across every corner of India and placing the consumer at the center of its claims and service experience.

With 100 garages now covered under the coveted program, policyholders in all metro cities, and most tier-I and tier-II cities, will be able to avail hassle-free claim settlement. The company had launched the Assured Delivery Program earlier this year to transform the motor insurance claims experience. It aims to prioritise convenience, transparency and speedy service for policyholders.

Features of the Assured Delivery Program

One of the biggest highlights of the program is that all Policybazaar motor insurance customers get a dedicated relationship manager at the garage of their choice. The relationship manager oversees the entire claims process right from the pick-up of their vehicle to the completion of repairs, and even all the claim approval formalities. Under the program, policyholders would also receive regular notifications about the status of the repair as well as the claim until the entire process is completed.

Under this program, the customers get a guarantee of completion of small repairs -- that is, repairs involving claims under Rs 50,000 -- within five days. This is possible because at these workshops, the cars that qualify for this program will receive priority servicing, ensuring they are repaired faster and returned to the customer promptly for their use.

Moreover, all repaired electrical and mechanical parts come with a warranty.

The policyholders eligible for this program would also get free pick-and-drop service for their vehicles. This essentially means that in the event of a claim, the vehicle will be picked up from the customer's location and delivered post-repair, ensuring zero hassle.

Notably, the program is exclusively available to policyholders who have purchased their motor insurance via Policybazaar. In a short timespan, it has become a hallmark of seamless claims processing.

Speaking on the milestone, Sandeep Saraf, Business Head, Motor Insurance Renewals & Customer Experience, Policybazaar.com, said, "Reaching the 100-garage mark with our Assured Delivery Program is a step toward simplifying motor insurance claims. We designed this program to address common customer challenges like repair delays and lack of updates. Features such as dedicated relationship managers, guaranteed repair timelines, and cashless claims ensure a smoother, faster process. We're excited to expand this service further, making claims easier and more transparent for policyholders nationwide."

The Assured Delivery Program exemplifies this vision. The company plans to expand the number of garages even further, thereby setting new benchmarks in the industry.

The best part is that the program also offers cashless claim facility for all Policybazaar motor insurance customers. So no out-of-pocket expenses for repairs at recommended workshops. The Assured Delivery Program essentially empowers customers with unparalleled convenience and peace of mind. For more information on the program, visit www.policybazaar.com.

About Policybazaar (www.policybazaar.com)

Policybazaar.com is one of India's leading online insurance platforms. It is the flagship platform of PB Fintech, which owns the fintech brand, Paisabazaar.com, and the lending & insurance marketplace in the UAE region, Policybazaar.ae. The Policybazaar.com group has backing from a host of investors including the likes of PE funds and other family offices. Policybazaar.com started with the purpose to educate people on insurance products and with its offerings has addressed the large and highly underpenetrated online insurance markets.

