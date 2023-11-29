Sponsored Content

Positive results from Phase 2A clinical trial of TBA-7371, a new drug candidate for tuberculosis

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 29: Foundation for Neglected Disease Research (FNDR) is proud to announce that its partners, Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute and TB Alliance, have successfully completed the Phase 2A Early Bactericidal Activity clinical trial of TBA-7371, a novel DprE1 inhibitor for the treatment of tuberculosis. The results were presented at the 2023 Union World Conference on Lung Health in Paris. TBA-7371 was well tolerated and showed significant dose-dependent bactericidal activity with 14 days of treatment in patients with drug-susceptible pulmonary tuberculosis. TBA-7371 could have significant potential in the treatment of TB.

About the Foundation for Neglected Disease Research

Foundation for Neglected Disease Research (FNDR) is a not-for-profit biotech R & D organization dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapeutics, diagnostics, and devices for diseases with a high socio-economic impact. Since its inception in 2014, FNDR has generated a portfolio of therapeutics in tuberculosis, nontuberculous mycobacteria, malaria, dengue, leishmania, serious bacterial infections, fungal infections, COVID-19 and Influenza, spanning over early-stage discovery to late-stage clinical trials. FNDR's R & D Centre, which includes state-of-the-art BSL2 and BSL3 laboratories for both in vitro and in vivo research, is located in Bengaluru, India.

