POWERGRID to organise High Impact HR Tech Conference 2025 in Gurugram; SHRM India onboard as Knowledge Partner

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 24: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, is organising HR Tech Conference 2025 on 25 November 2025 at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram. This first edition of this mega event will bring together India's most influential HR and business leaders. The conference will explore how AI, automation, digital platforms, and people-first design are accelerating transformation across PSUs and leading organisations. Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel), POWERGRID, stated that, "This Conference is where technology, talent, and transformation meet. It is designed to inspire, challenge, and prepare HR leaders for the next leap forward."

SHRM India joins as the Knowledge Partner, bringing global thought leadership, and research-backed perspectives that will elevate conversations throughout the day. Participants will gain cutting-edge insights as experts will decode the intersection of technology and HR through live discussions on generative AI in HR, digital talent ecosystems, workforce analytics and new-age employee experience. An immersive poster showcase will spotlight breakthrough HR interventions and digital HR solutions, while SHRM-led knowledge sessions will deliver global benchmarks, strategic frameworks and expert guidance to help HR leaders stay future-ready. With unmatched networking opportunities, the conference will bring together over 300 senior HR and business leaders from leading organisations across the country.

As on 31st October 2025, POWERGRID has commissioned and is operating 287 substations, and more than 1,81,054 circuit kilometres of transmission lines, and 5,82,516 MVA of transformation capacity. With the adoption of latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain average transmission system availability of 99.84%.

About POWERGRID

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) is India's central transmission utility and one of the world's largest power transmission companies. A Maharatna PSU under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, POWERGRID is responsible for planning, developing, operating, and maintaining the national power transmission network. With an extensive transmission infrastructure spanning the country, POWERGRID ensures reliable and efficient electricity supply to support India's growing energy demands. The organisation is also at the forefront of technological innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable development initiatives, strengthening its leadership in the global power sector.

About SHRM India

SHRM India empowers people and workplaces by advancing HR practices and maximising human potential. For 20 years, we've partnered with multinational and high-growth Indian enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies to build a world of work that works for all. As the India arm of the world's largest HR association, we bring global standards and local insight together across a full portfolio: SHRM Consulting (culture, leadership, org design, HR transformation, corporate training; academies, professional certification (SHRM-CP/SHRM-SCP), membership, and flagship events & conferences including the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo and SHRM TECH.

With offices in Gurugram (HQ), Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad, SHRM India is a trusted authority on all things work, researcher, advocate, and thought partner, helping leaders create better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together.

